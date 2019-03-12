Love & Hip Hop: Are Kimbella & Yandy Still Friends?

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop airs its reunion special tonight. The episode will recount the events of the past season, and invite the cast members to give their view on controversial topics. One of these topics is the strained relationship between Kimbella Vanderhee and Yandy Smith. Learn more about them below.

During a preview for tonight’s episode, Kimbella said that she and Yandy are no longer friends. She said that Yandy accused her of talking badly about her children. “Me as a woman, loving my kids… our kids grew up together,” Kimbella said. “So I will never accept the fact that anybody thinks I’m speaking about her children.” Yandy responded, saying that Kimbella should have handled the situation better.

Kimbella & Yandy Are No Longer Friends After Feuding for Several Episodes

“If you sit across from somebody and say me bringing a human being into my house is fake as f**k, you disrespecting my mothering to my f**king kid,” she explained. After Kimbella criticized Yandy for playing the “victim” role, the two cast members began yelling at each other and Kimbella’s husband Juelz Santana attempts to break things up.

Kimbella and Yandy have had problems with each other dating back to 2017. When Yandy wished Kimbella a happy birthday on Instagram, the latter commented on the post and called her out for being “fake” and not contacting her directly. “Yandy how long has it been since we’ve spoken?! You didn’t call or text me for my birthday, but make this post up because you ‘look good’,” she wrote.

Kimbella & Yandy Previously Feuded on Social Media In 2017

“That’s f**ked up knowing how loyal of a friend I’ve been to you for years!” she continued. “You could have kept this post to ya self or at least text it to me if you really meant it… But again like I said it’s a ‘good look’ for you.”

During a promo video for Love & Hip Hop, Yandy explained why she agreed to be in Kimbella’s wedding despite their feud. “Yes, I was in the wedding, yes I stood by her side and I was happy to be there. Because I was there from the beginning of that relationship until now,” she said. “I definitely felt proud to be there but that was a week and a half before that episode aired. And I put up a post and I said, ‘Wow.’”

“Every feeling, every emotion that I had came and I was just shocked that you could sit and speak on my relationship with a child that you’ve never met, that you’ve never seen me interact with… You tried to insult my character as a mother,” she added. “I do a lot of things well, but the thing that I’m the best at is being a mother. So that’s the wrong thing for you to insult me with.”