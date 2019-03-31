Kourtney Kardashian Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is the ‘KUWTK’ Star?

As the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians begins, fans of the show may find themselves wondering about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kourtney is the oldest Kardashian sibling, born in 1979. She will be turning 40 in April. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will celebrate the huge milestone on April 18. She is sure to be feted with a huge soiree, likely all planned out by her famous family, including her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney is also the shortest of all of her siblings, standing at just 5-feet, 1-inch.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kourtney Is an Aries

Kourtney Kardashian is an Aries and, while quite a few people don’t put too much weight on their astrological sign and how it fits into their lives, Refinery 29 reports that Kourtney seems to identify with the characteristics of her sign on multiple levels.

“Has the eldest Kardashian sister ever been known to keep her opinions to herself? True to her fiery sign, Kourtney rarely censors herself when she has a problem with one of her sisters — whether she’s calling Khloé out for her use of Teflon pans or denouncing contouring to Kim’s face,” the site previously reported.

Beyond her astrological sign, Kourtney is giving new meaning to the phrase “40 is the new 30.” The mom of three has been posting super-sexy photos on her Instagram account, showing off her toned physique. Earlier this month, she shared the photo above, posing completely nude in her bathroom, covering her private parts with a teacup and a laptop.

So, how does Kourtney keep her body in check? She works out fairly hardcore — with a trainer — and eats clean, for the most part.

She Is the Shortest out of all of Her Siblings

Kourtney is the shortest off all her siblings, even her half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Her sister Kim Kardashian is 5-foot, 3-inches, and Khloe is 5-foot, 10-inches. Kourtney’s younger brother, Rob, is 6-foot, 1-inch.

Kourtney’s half-sisters are also much taller than her. Kendall Jenner is 5-foot, 10-inches tall while her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is 5-foot, 6-inches tall.

In various photos over the years, Kourtney is often dwarfed by her siblings, but she does her best to fit in, often wearing very high heels to give herself a bit of a boost.

For those wondering, Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, is 10 inches taller than her. Her most recent boyfriend, Younes Bendjima is 6-foot, 2-inches.