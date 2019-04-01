Kourtney Kardashian’s Dating & Boyfriend Rumors Since Her Younes Bendjima Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima appeared together on season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the two split up in early August 2018, according to Harpers Bazaar. On new episodes of KUWTK, season 16 kicks off with Kardashian dealing with the breakup. Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ex and the father of her kids, Scott Disick, is still with longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Since Kardashian’s split from Bendjima, she has been romantically linked to several men. Get to know more about the rumors and who Kardashian has been spotted out and about within recent months. Read on below.

Travis Barker

Add Travis Barker to the list of people Kourtney Kardashian either is or is not dating https://t.co/hfUqAOwZdq pic.twitter.com/2eDg2DeXHR — Jezebel (@Jezebel) December 15, 2018

Early in March 2019, musician Travis Barker was rumored to be dating Kardashian, according to Refinery29. Many know Barker from the band Blink182.

After being spotted dining out in Malibu, California, a source told E! News, “They had dinner at Nobu with the kids because they are friendly. It was a family dinner. They’ve been friends for years. They’ve lived in the same neighborhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids … Kourtney has his kids over playdates and vice versa.” Barker, himself, further cleared up the rumors, explaining, “Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it … I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.” So, sounds like there’s no romance here.

David Dee Duron

Who is Kourtney Kardashian’s Rumored BF David Dee Duron? https://t.co/UVOUjMSOpn pic.twitter.com/x5WRVjSuac — Seventeen (@seventeen) February 11, 2019

In February 2019, The Cheat Sheet reported that Kardashian was seeing an accountant named David Dee Duron. The two supposedly met through church connections and a source told People at the time that they were “just friends,” but could end up being more. The source said, “They could turn into something in the future, but it hasn’t happened yet. They’re just talking and spending a little time together. This isn’t a big romance, but I’d say there’s some mutual interest there. There’s potential. So who knows?”

The only semi-connection that Duron has to the entertainment industry is his brother, Dez Duron, who was a finalist on season 3 of The Voice. Duron is 26 years old.

Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian com Luka Sabbat em Los Angeles. (30 de Março, 2019) pic.twitter.com/dWFQkzEhrp — KBR Media (@KBRMidia) March 31, 2019

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted hanging out with Luka Sabbat, 20, on several occasions, from late 2018 through February 2019. Seventeen had reported that Kardashian had been spending time “nonstop” with the young actor. In the Fall of 2018, a source told E! that, “Kourtney loves spending time with Luka and finds him super cool and extremely attractive. He’s different from other guys she has dated and she’s having fun with him. She’s really enjoying getting to know him and seeing where it goes.”

In February, Sabbat made it clear to The Cut, debunking the rumors by saying, “We’re definitely not dating.” After this, a source told E! News, “There is still a lot of chemistry between Kourtney and Luka and they never fell out of touch, but nothing serious is going on. Kourtney is not dating anyone and is truly having fun.” Sabbat and Kardashian are still hanging out today.