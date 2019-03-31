Kristin Cavallari Uncommon James Stores

Kristin Cavallari has recently run into trouble with her jewelry line Uncommon James. The reality star had to fire one of her employees after a fight with her husband Jay Cutler, and now, she’s facing backlash for rehiring them on the latest episode of Very Cavallari.

On last week’s episode, Cavallari rehired her former Uncommon James manager Kaylee, much to the shock of employee Colby. “Literally, Kaylee walked in and Colby ran out crying,” Cavallari told E! Online. She went on to find out that Kaylee and Colby didn’t get along prior to the former getting fired.

Cavallari Has Recently Run Into Drama With Her Uncommon James Employees

“Honestly, I was so caught off guard. Like, this is a work thing and you’re doing this in front of me. That is so unprofessional,” Cavallari added. “It needs to be in a more professional setting and me being like, ‘Hey, what happened the other night is unacceptable.'” Cavallari’s husband then urged her to fire somebody as a lesson to the staff.

This is not the first time that Cavallari has voiced her concern with the Uncommon James brand. During a previous episode, she admitted that every time she leaves, things seem to take an unlucky turn. I’m on a firing spree,” she said. “I’m a little nervous to be here, because I feel like every time I leave sh*t hits the fan with the store.” She went on to say that she will not take any more excuses from her employees. “It’s embarrassing! And the excuses, that all has to stop—I don’t do excuses,” she added. “If you’re not hitting the mark, then I will let you go.”

Her Husband Jay Cutler Has Urged Her to Fire People to Send a Message

“It’s extremely frustrating to hear that empty boxes are going out every week because, not only does that cost the company money, but it’s just an awful reflection on me and my company,” Cavallari explained. “So, you get an empty box in the mail, why would you ever come back?” She also discovered that shipping orders for Uncommon James were being messed up. “I want to know who’s sending out empty boxes,” she continued. “Because, quite honestly, if you send out 3 empty boxes in a week…I don’t want you shipping. Bye!”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cavallari admitted that having her husband Jay Cutler help run the business has given their marriage a different dynamic. “It’s been interesting. We’ve really completely shifted roles, so it’s just been trying to navigate this new normal,” she revealed. “He’s been great. I mean, obviously he’s here with my three kids today and you know, this is not the first thing he wants to be doing so he’s been great and I couldn’t do it without him, truly.”