This season on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards’ daughter Sophia Umansky is moving to college. Umansky is working on her bachelor’s degree at George Washington University in Washington D.C., but as viewers have seen, Richards’ daughter’s move has raised some serious feels in Mom.

“I’m going to miss you every day, you’re going to have the best time,” Richards tells her daughter through tears in a clip from tonight’s new episode. (Sophia responds with a “Moooooom!” because #teenagers, am I right?)

While at Sophia’s dorm, Richards makes sure that Sophia knows she has to pick up after herself, do her own laundry, and clean the bathroom and toilet, to which Sophia responds, “Why do you have to clean a toilet, it flushes itself?” I smell a spin-off. Or actually better yet…let’s not.

This season Richards and her family have endured many ups and downs, settling into their new home after a well-publicized robbery. Plus, with all the emotion of Sophia heading off to college, Richards is simultaneously trying to determine the future of her Beverly Hills clothing store.

In April of last year, the family shared photos and thoughts all over social media when they hit D.C. to visit schools with Sophia. “Our 3rd baby is going to be going off to college,” Kyle shared on Instagram. “Here in D.C exploring what is going to be her new city.”

Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky brought their youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, along with them on their tour of D.C. to prep for Sophia’s big move, though Richards previously said she had hoped Sophia would go to school closer to home in California. (Sorry, Mom!)

While on their D.C. getaway, the family took in all the sights including the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, the Renwick Gallery, Georgetown Cupcake, and the White House, as evidenced by their social media posts.

Sophia pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma at George Washington University, evident from all her social media posts that are littered with #kkg hashtags.

Sophia hit many big milestones last year as she prepped for college, including her 18th birthday and learning how to drive.

That said, Richards didn’t seem ready for her daughter to leave. Richards told The Daily Dish in February 2017, “I have never gotten better so far,” discussing getting emotional as she watches her kids start the next chapter of their lives. “I’m not gonna change. A leopard does not change its spots. So I know I’m gonna be tortured when Sophia leaves.”

“Sophia has a very strong personality. When she’s not home, the house just feels very quiet. Like, oh, Sophia’s not here. You can tell the second you step foot in the door,” Kyle said in a video on Bravo’s site. “So when she goes to college, it’s gonna be a very big adjustment.”

Sophia is back and forth between school and home. On February 21, she posted on Instagram writing, “Came home for the week.”

She may have been home to celebrate her little sister Portia’s birthday. In a March 1 post she wrote, “Happy birthday to my most perfect sweetest baby angel pie 💓 im so lucky you were born :) i love you forever & ever @portiaumansky1818”

