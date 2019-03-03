‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary Time, Schedule & Channel

The long-awaited Leaving Neverland documentary finally premieres tonight, in a two-night event. The documentary focuses on the molestation allegations made by James Safechuck and Wade Robson, against the late music icon, Michael Jackson. Get to know more about the documentary schedule, the air times, what channel to watch, how to watch the documentary online and other details below.

“LEAVING NEVERLAND” TIME & SCHEDULE: Leaving Neverland is a four-hour documentary that will air over the course of two nights, Sunday, March 3, 2019 and Monday, March 4, 2019. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on both nights, for two hours each. According to Google, additional air times of part 1 will air at these times:

Today, 11 p.m.

Tomorrow, 2:40 a.m. on east coast

Tomorrow, 5:40 a.m. on west coast

Tomorrow, 6 p.m. on east coast

On night two of the event, Oprah Winfrey is hosting an After Neverland special, speaking with the two stars – Safechuck and Robson. The special, which was pre-taped, will air on HBO and Winfrey’s OWN network on March 4, 2019 at 10 p.m., directly after part 2 of the documentary, as reported by USA Today. The special is titled “Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland”.

“LEAVING NEVERLAND” DOCUMENTARY CHANNEL: The documentary airs on the HBO network. To find out the exact channel number, check with your local TV provider (ie. Xfinity, FIOS, etc.). Complex has reported that the HBO network has been threatened with several lawsuits over the airing of the controversial documentary. HBO is facing a $100 million lawsuit from Michael Jackson’s estate and has been threatened by litigation from a man named Brett Barnes, who says he is inaccurately portrayed in the documentary.

HOW TO WATCH “LEAVING NEVERLAND” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have Sling TV or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

“LEAVING NEVERLAND” PLOT DESCRIPTION: Dan Reed is the director, producer and cinematographer for the documentary. The official description of what to expect reads, “At the height of his stardom, Michael Jackson began long-running relationships with two boys, aged 7 and 10, and their families. Now in their 30s, they tell the story of how they were sexually abused by Jackson.” Critic Jason King recently reviewed the documentary to Slate, saying, “Whether or not the allegations presented in the film are true, and whether or not it ever intended to do so, Leaving Neverland dangerously reinforces the gay-folks-are-predators stereotype—if only because it never acknowledges that such a stereotype exists in the first place.”

According to IMDb, “the estate of Michael Jackson issued a statement denouncing this film as ‘yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson.'”