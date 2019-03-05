L&HH: Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Proposal

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop returns tonight with engaged cast members Joe Budden and Cyn Santana. The couple have had their shares of highs and lows over the course of the series, but they appear ecstatic as they head towards their wedding. Learn more about Budden and Santana’s engagement here.

Budden proposed to Santana on December 19 during a live taping of The Joe Budden Podcast in New York City. “This is the best relationship I’ve ever had,” the former rapper said to the crowd. He then turned his attention to Santana, saying: “I’m here to ask you the same thing. Is this the best relationship you’ve ever had?” When she agreed, he got on one knee and responded: “Prove it to me.” Santana was emotionally flustered before she left the stage, telling Budden: “I want to spend this life and the next with you.”

Budden Proposed to Santana During a Live Recording of His Podcast In December

Santana posted a photo of the proposal on Instagram with an excited caption. “On a f**kin’ high. The universe is funny man!!!!,” she wrote. “From soulmates first.. Before we even knew. To friends. To lovers. To parents. And now partners for life! We get to navigate this journey together. Thank you for loving me the way that you do. I love you and our kid!!!! Our wedding is about to be on A THOUSAND!!!!! Thank you God!”

Santana also reflected on the status of her relationship with Budden on December 31. “Quite the year we have had!!! From becoming family, balancing our relationship, your success, motherhood and still trying to take care of me mentally, spiritually and physically it’s been challenging yet so fruitful,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Thankful for all this year has taught me. Thankful for all the hurdles we were able to leap. Looking forward to more LOVE. Chasing our dreams together. Building an empire, more babies and being Mrs.Budden. Thank you God.”

Budden Was Recently Accused By Erica Mena of Cheating on His Fiance

Last month, Budden ran into some drama on Love & Hip Hop when Erica Mena accused him of cheating on Santana. After Budden and fellow cast member Safaree Samuels got into an argument, Mena hopped on Twitter and starting making allegations against the podcast host.

“I don’t get it especially since no one really cared,” she wrote. “Let alone asked about Cyn whereabouts when he brought another female to my mans crib. Mentioned me enough like candy man. I wasn’t even bothering anyone. Not even on the show go figure.” Budden has not yet responded to these allegations.