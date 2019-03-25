Bobby & Prince Reveal Truth About Their Relationship on LHH Miami Reunion

Part 2 of the Love & Hip Hop Miami reunion special airs tonight on VH1. Fans have been promised that during the special, two of the show’s stars Prince and Bobby will address their relationship, which was the source of a lot of drama during season 2.

The description for tonight’s season 2 reunion episode, which airs at 10/9c tonight, reads “JoJo fends off her haters; Khaotic keeps it 100 with Prince about his attraction to Liz; Bobby and Prince finally reveal the truth about their relationship.”

According to MTO News, Bobby told Prince he “is in love with him” during the reunion episode taping. They report that Prince seemed “surprised – but in a good way,” and that they hugged and said would stay friends. Their insider even said that the two acted in a way that suggested they might be pursuing a relationship beyond friendship. LHH Miami fans will have to tune in tonight to see how the interaction pans out.

While Bobby is openly gay, Prince asserts that he is straight and that their friendship is platonic. Fans of the show have nevertheless questioned Prince’s sexuality on Twitter, to which he replied “It’s the tone of my voice. I knew that was going to happen. I knew Black Twitter was going to roast me. . . . It’s a stigma I’ve been dealing with my whole life. I’m not really worried about it… If they knew the level of women that I deal with their mind would be blown.”

Regardless of the nature of their relationship, it was clear on this season that Bobby and Prince have been in some major conflict, engaged in a handful of physical public altercations. Prince and Bobby’s relationship even had a negative impact on Prince’s relationship with Liz, who remarked that “I feel like Prince and I are only good and at our best when Bobby is not around… at the end of the day, he doesn’t want to see [Prince] happy with someone else.”

In an interview with Meaww, Prince opened up about his complicated history with Bobby. He said “I just think that he has some ways about him that I can’t have too close to me. For me to have been such a good friend and to have dealt with the social media backlash… The thing that people save on my back, even just here, in our own community, for me to have put up with all that and never treating him differently, and for him to do the things that he does and did – which you see as episodes air – it’s not that it’s unforgivable, but it’s unforgettable.” Later in the interview, he compared their friendship to a romantic relationship, saying “You can have a [obscenity] that treats you like s–t and you, girls tell you, you got leave that [obscenity], but you’re going to stay with him if you want to stay with him, because you care for him. It’s the same kind of situation… I want to do what I want to do and what feels best for me. I love Bobby like a brother as far as moving forward, you will have to this season.”

Watch the season 2 Love & Hip Hop Miami reunion part 2 tonight at 10/9c on VH1.