Lil Mister Dies: Lil Durk’s Cousin Shot Dead at 24

Lil Mister, the Chicago drill rapper, has been shot dead on the south side of the city. He was 24 years old. Lil Mister, real name Antwon Fields, is Lil Durk’s cousin. Lil Mister’s tragic passing was confirmed in various Instagram posts from Chicago-based rap figures.

Cops Have No Suspects in the Shooting

The Chicago Sun-Times reported on the shooting saying it took place at the 7400 block of South Harvard in the South Side Englewood neighborhood at around 7:15 p.m. on March 15. Lil Mister was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The article does not mention if the Chicago PD has any suspects in the case.

Lil Mister Is Credited With ‘Popularizing Drill Rap’

Lil Mister first came to prominence in Chicago’s drill scene with his 2012 song, “No Lackin’,” alongside P Rico. His other well-known song was “Take Off” which featured Diesel. Legal problems seem to get in the way of Lil Mister capitalizing on his early successes. In addition to being Lil Durk’s cousin, Lil Mister was a friend of the late Chicago rapper Lil Jojo. In their tribute to Lil Mister, hip-hop blog Kollege Kidd said the rapper was credited with “popularizing the drill movement.” In February 2019, a month before his death, Lil Mister dropped a new video for the song, “Ride or Die.”

