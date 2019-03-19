Linda on Hoarders, Season 10 Episode 3: The ‘Most Disturbing Hoard’ They’ve Seen

Linda, the subject of Hoarders season 10 episode 3, is about to have her entire life exposed when the reality television series airs the disaster that they find in her home following a medical emergency.

The official synopsis of the episode reads: “Linda hadn’t allowed her family into her home for years. A recent medical emergency exposed the secret she’d been hiding. What her daughter found in her home shocked her and made her question her mother’s sanity.”

TOMORROW don't miss one of the most disturbing hoards we have ever seen. #Hoarders is all-new tomorrow at 8PM. pic.twitter.com/poPGBbiGj4 — A&E Network (@AETV) March 18, 2019

The promo for tonight’s A&E episode claims Linda’s home is the most “disturbing hoard” they’ve encountered and shows heaps of garbage piled up in every room of the house. Mice run rampant as the cast attempts to start clearing out the home, and Linda’s family can be seen watching in horror as the cast sift through the rubble.

“Mom mom is sicker than I’d imagined,” Linda’s daughter tells the cameras. Another family member says he would “torch it” if he could, and that the house is disgusting.

Another person can be heard telling Linda that “the building could fall” on her at any moment, and that the house would have literally become a death trap had they not gotten there sooner. “I knew it was bad, but damn, I didn’t know it was this bad,” one of the cleaners says.

SNEAK PEEK: Meet Linda, the floor of her home has become a place for trash to live. See if Linda and her home can recover from years of hoarding tonight at 8PM. pic.twitter.com/Fx8gKSBkVT — A&E Network (@AETV) March 19, 2019

“She was buried alive, living in filth,” another person can be heard as the cameras continue passing over piles of garbage and old, rotten food containers. They shovel out piles of trash, what looks like old fishing nets and junk everywhere, and one of the cleaners notices a giant hook protruding from the wall.

In a sneak peek of the episode above, Linda introduces herself as a “homemaker” with one daughter. Shots of the outside of her house show a medium-sized, white ranch home, with Christmas lights strung across the porch and what looks like trash and old recycling littering the yard. Linda herself admits that her house is a “disaster zone.”

In shots reminiscent of a horror movie, the camera cuts to different rooms in the house that are just overflowing with garbage, broken furniture and old food. Kristen, Linda’s daughter, introduces herself to the camera, saying “My mom has anything from trash from fast food restaurants, whatever she’s brought home, just thrown on the floor.”

She continues: “She has a dog in the house, there is poop all over the floor.”

On Tuesday at 8PM catch a new super-sized episode of #Hoarders. pic.twitter.com/9nog3cXJqU — A&E Network (@AETV) March 16, 2019

Linda says that over the last five years she’s ended up with “food on the floor, cans on the floor, drinks … it just accumulated, time after time after time and made a mess. A big mess.”

This season of Hoarders has cut back the amount of episodes it produces to focus more time on less people. Instead of the usual hour-long episodes, season 10 is doing only five, two-hour long episodes that focus on the subject of the home and their living conditions. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. on A&E to catch the newest episode of Hoarders, which follows Linda’s story.

READ NEXT: Jazz Jennings Creates Anti-Bullying Day Camp For Youth

