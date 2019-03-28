‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Season 5 Cast Spoilers

Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta returns for its fifth season tonight. The series will be the first since the cancellation of the spinoff Little Women: Dallas, and will follow the cast as they navigate the drama of their daily lives. Season 5 will also see additional cast members getting into the mix.

Andrea and Amanda Salinas, known professionally as the Tiny Twins, will be a central focus of the upcoming season as they look to advance their careers. Last season the siblings struggled to break away from twerking, which is what they’re best known for, but they want to forge a career path that they can sustain as they get older.

Season 5 Will Focus on the Salinas Twins as They Attempt to Forge a New Career Path

Bri Barlup and Emily Fernandez, also known by their rap names Left Cheek and Right Cheek, are returning to the series after starring in Little Women: Dallas. Crucial parts of the season will revolve around Emily’s pregnancy, which was previously announced on the spinoff series. Given that the season was shot months in advance, Emily has already given birth to her son, Zayne Odell Johnson, and posted photos of him on Instagram.

Emily has spoken about the happiness that her son has brought him, and how it has helped her mourn the death of her other son Lontel Jahnar Johnson Jr. at three months old. “J.J. passed on Aug. 5 [2018] – three short months after I brought him into the world,” she wrote in an official statement.

Emily Fernandez’s Pregnancy Will Be a Crucial Part of the Season

“The only thing that brings me any semblance of peace is knowing that he’s no longer scared and he’s no longer suffering,” Emily concluded. “I fought to keep him alive, but I had to think about how scared he had to be waking up every morning and living in darkness. We took him off the ventilator, and he left us within two hours.”

“In his brief time here on Earth, he taught me the true meaning of sacrifice and everlasting love,” Emily added. “I miss my King every day, and I dedicate my life to him.” Her pregnancy with Zayne, coupled with her tragic past, will certainly play a part in the narrative arc of the season. Other cast members returning for the fifth season include Monie, Ms. Juicy and Minnie.