Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been charged in a college admissions scam. On Tuesday, March 12, court documents revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli have been indicted in a bribery case, along with 49 others who allegedly paid to get their kids admitted to top-notch schools.

Giannulli married Loughlin in 1997. They have two daughters together, Olivia Jade and Bella.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Loughlin & Giannulli Allegedly Paid $500,000 to Get Their Girls into USC

According to court documents, Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters attend USC by way of the school’s crew team. However, neither Olivia Jade nor Bella are actually athletes. To make things even more believable, Mossimo supposedly submitted photos of both girls on rowing machines.

Court documents reveal that the FBI recorded phone calls in which Loughlin openly discussed the scheme. In essence, she was caught red-handed with the help of a witness who had been assisting in the investigation.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston. Athletic coaches from Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest, and Georgetown, among others, are implicated, as well as parents and exam administrators,” federal prosecutors said in a press release.

2. He & Loughlin Eloped on Thanksgiving in 1997

Giannulli met Loughlin at a restaurant in Los Angeles. It wasn’t too long after her split from her first husband, Michael R. Burns. According to People Magazine, the two hit it off and dated for two years before tying the knot.

“He surprised her with 500 roses and two months later proposed,” People reported back in 2002.

While one might expect Giannulli and Loughlin to have a lavish wedding ceremony, they decided to elope. On Thanksgiving Day 1997, they exchanged vows in Newport Beach.

“We showed up in ski hats and sweatpants. It was cold, and the sun was coming up. It was beautiful,” Loughlin told People.

3. He Is a Well-Known Fashion Designer & Had a Collection at Target

Giannulli is a well-known fashion designer. His eponymous Mossimo line is a mix of surf, sport, and street fashion. The company was founded in 1986 and he sold it to Iconix Brand Group in 2006.

“The Mossimo Brand has grown into a multi-billion dollar lifestyle sportswear and accessories company since founded by Mossimo Giannuli in 1986. Mossimo is one of the largest global apparel brands in the US, with international licenses in Australia, South America, Mexico, Japan, Philippines and India. Mossimo has risen to success by blending its surf, sport, urban and street heritage into a contemporary fashion brand with a broad and credible appeal. The brand enjoys a unique universal acceptance, worn by everyone from kids, college students and their parents, to hard-core surfers,” reads the brand’s description on its website.

Mossimo created a wearable, affordable line for Target, but, in 2017, the company announced that they were discontinuing the collaboration.

4. He’s a Father of 3

Giannulli has three kids. He has a son named Gianni from a previous relationship and two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, with Loughlin.

Gianni Giannulli is the founder of The Smart Co.

“We swapped out artificial colors, flavors, and ingredients like high fructose corn syrup for functional ingredients like chia, acai, and cinnamon. Some kind of Nobel prize has been rumored for us,” reads the company’s website.

His daughter, Olivia Jade, is a makeup maven with her own YouTube channel and a collection at Sephora.

His daughter Isabella is an aspiring actress. She starred alongside her mom in the 2018 television movie, Homegrown Christmas.

5. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $80 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Giannulli has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

“Mossimo was a hit right away, earning $1 million in its first year. By 1996, the company was earning $76 million per year and generating $12 million in profits,” reports the outlet.

In 2015, Elle Decor posted an article about Giannulli and Loughlin’s impressive house in Beverly Hills. The couple lives in a “7,000-square-foot Italianesque villa” that’s complete with intricate woodwork on the ceilings, huge windows, and a swimming pool.

