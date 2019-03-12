Lori Loughlin Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lori Loughlin has two kids with her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. The couple’s two daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, have both grown into beautiful young women and have started careers of their own. Lori is also a stepmother to Giannulli’s son from a previous relationship, Gianni.

On Tuesday, March 12, news broke that Loughlin has been charged in a college admissions scheme along with 48 other people, including her husband.

Loughlin and several others are accused of paying bribes to get their kids into top colleges, according to documents unsealed in federal court.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston. Athletic coaches from Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest, and Georgetown, among others, are implicated, as well as parents and exam administrators,” federal prosecutors said in a press release.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Loughlin & Her Husband Have Been Accused of Paying to Get Their Daughters into USC as Athletes, Even Though Neither Is an Athlete

Lori Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters designated as USC crew recruits, despite the fact they didn’t row, according to federal court documents. Prosecutors allege Loughlin had her daughters pose in photos on a rowing machine and pretend to be the coxswain for a local team.

Despite both of Loughlin’s daughters seeking careers in the entertainment realm, she has previously mentioned the importance that they attend college.

“[Isabella] just finished her first year of college and she really enjoys it and I think she’ll get her degree. And I just said to her, ‘Look, have some backup plan. Get a degree and something else,” she told Salon in August of last year.

2. Olivia Jade Has Her Own YouTube Channel Dedicated to Makeup, Fashion & Beauty

Olivia Jade has more than a million YouTube subscribers on her channel. She also has more than 700,000 Instagram followers.

“I have a strong passion for makeup and fashion and I love sharing my passion with all of you guys here on youtube. Please subscribe if you haven’t already and I hope you love my channel,” reads the “About” section on her YouTube channel.

Her passion for beauty and makeup lead to a collaboration with Sephora, which came together in December.

“A dream I never thought would be my reality. This is so surreal for me and my 14-year-old self. A huge thank you to #SephoraCollection for believing in me and allowing me to create a beautiful highlight palette. And to all my followers… thank you doesn’t even do it justice for how grateful I am. I love you forever,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

In addition to her makeup line, Olivia also landed a gig with Tresemme. She partnered with the hair product company at New York’s Fashion Week.

3. Isabella Is an Aspiring Actress & Has Been in 2 Television Movies

Isabella has taken after her mom and has pursued a career in acting. According to her IMDb page, she has been in two television movies to date. She also starred in a television series last year.

She landed her first role as Mia Walker in Every Christmas Has a Story, which was released in 2016. Bella had a pretty good 2018, landing two roles. She starred in the television series Alone Together and in the television movie Homegrown Christmas alongside her mom.

Bella is very active on social media but hasn’t amassed as much of a following as her sister. She has about 260,000 followers on Instagram.

4. Olivia & Bella Often Make Red Carpet Appearances With Their Mom

Olivia and Bella have been known to step out on the town with their mom, often making red carpet appearances together. Over the years, fans have noticed just how much both girls resemble their mom.

In 2017, Olivia and Bella served as “official surfboard girls” at the Teen Choice Awards. Loughlin attended the event with them and was naturally very proud.

5. Olivia Opened up About the Struggles of Having Famous Parents

While it may seem awesome growing up in the spotlight and having two famous parents, it wasn’t always easy for Olivia Jade, who opened up about the struggles she faced as a kid.

“I remember when I was 6, 7, 8 years old, I would always think about, ‘Do they want to be my friend for me or (because of) my mom or my dad?’ I think that’s probably not normal thoughts a 6-year-old, 7-year-old, 8-year-old child would have, but it’s definitely something,” she told Today last year.

