Luann de Lesseps’ Cabaret Show 2019

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres tonight with the first episode of its eleventh season. This season will follow the lives of Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer as they drink and fight their way through their Manhattan lives. (Carole Radziwill announced her departure from the series at the end of Season 10.)

One of the storylines that will be heavily featured this year will be original Housewife cast member Luann de Lesseps’ cabaret show called Countess Luann. The model-turned-author, philanthropist, actor, and reality star’s show is called #CountessandFriends and the show has received positive reviews from publications like Vanity Fair and The New York Times. The show is filled with funny stories, anecdotes, and songs that can only be done in de Lesseps’ signature style and tone.

#CountessAndFriends was originally planned as a variety show about her life, and recent performances have featured special guests like comedian and Housewives superfan Rachel Dratch, the drag queen Lady Bunny, and even a couple of her castmates, says The New York Times.

The show is directed by Grammy-nominated musical director Billy Stritch. An all-star bill has performed in the show alongside de Lesseps including icons Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera, and the legendary Natalie Cole. The show also features her globally-known dance hits like “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” “Chic C’est La Vie” and “Girl Code” which have earned de Lesseps her own Pandora station.

“To know that the show was totally sold out and people are still trying to get tickets is a really great feeling,” de Lesseps told The New York Times. “That I get to come back and have something creative to sink my teeth into has been really helpful for me, because it’s been a rocky road, the past two years.”

De Lesseps was hinting at her arrest last year when she tried to escape a patrol car after getting arrested for disorderly intoxication and assaulting a police officer in Palm Beach, Fla. She pleaded not guilty to one felony (resisting an officer with violence) and two misdemeanors (trespassing and disorderly intoxication).

When she’s not being followed by cameras on The Real Housewives of New York, de Lesseps can be seen on shows like TODAY, The View, The Talk, Dr. Oz, Wendy Williams, E! Entertainment, Steve Harvey, Access Hollywood, and Watch What Happens Live. She’s also starred in scripted series like Hulu’s Difficult People and Law & Order: SVU.

De Lesseps was recently ranked as the number one Housewife by TV Guide, besting the 46 other housewives from the Bravo franchise.

De Lesseps splits her time between her homes in New York City, Upstate New York, and the Hamptons, the latter of which was featured in Architectural Digest. She lives with her children, Victoria and Noel, and their dog Aston.

While she continues to tour with #CountessandFriends, she’s also working on a follow-up to her first book, Class With the Countess.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.