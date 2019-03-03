Who Is Lucas (Chris McNally) on ‘When Calls the Heart’? Is He Elizabeth’s New Love Interest?

Lucas, played by Chris McNally, is a mysterious newcomer to Hope Valley. He makes his first appearance in tonight’s episode, Episode 2 of When Calls the Heart Season 6. This post will have some minor spoilers for tonight’s episode, along with future storylines. Read on to learn more about Lucas Bouchard, Chris McNally, and the future he might have with Elizabeth.

Chris McNally is joining this season and he’s playing a character named Lucas Bouchard, who is described as a charming gambler and a saloon owner, Deadline reported. This charming man is hiding a secret, however. His description as a saloon owner in early reports helped fans figure out pretty quickly that he’s the man who bought the saloon that was a central part of the Season 6 premiere.

Chris McNally has a pretty impressive credits list before joining the show. His many credits include Altered Carbon (Sergei), The Sweetest Heart, Rocky Mountain Christmas, Freefall, Same Time Next Week, Hearts of Christmas, Lucifer, Falling Skies, Supernatural (Ty/Busboy), Theatrics, Big Boy, Coerced, Another Cinderella Story, and more.

Another fun tidbit: McNally loves his dogs.

McNally described Bouchard to ET as “very mysterious.” He said about Lucas: “Lucas is a good guy, he’s got good intentions, he loves the excitement of chance so he’s big into gambling and playing poker. But he holds his cards really close to his chest because he doesn’t want to give up too much information about himself just because he’s trying to protect himself from some troubles.”

But do he and Elizabeth have a future? Will he be Jack’s replacement in her life? The answer is “maybe.” It looks like he’s interested in Elizabeth, but he’s not the only one.

McNally told ET that Elizabeth catches his eye right away, but she’s very reserved. He and another character, who’s a Mountie and will be joining the show later, might have a bit of a standoff over Elizabeth’s affections.

A new Mountie is also coming to Hope Valley, and he’ll likely be interested in Elizabeth too. Kevin McGarry will play Nathan Grant, described by Deadline as a strong and silent type.

Nathan is Jack Thornton’s replacement as a Mountie, but he’s also “shrouded in mystery,” McGarry told ET. Nathan will also be vying for Elizabeth’s affections. But McGarry said: “She’s not looking to jump into anything, so these are just two new guys that are in the town that it might potentially lead to something down the road… there might be some chemistry.”

