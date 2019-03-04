How Did Luke Bryan’s Niece Sadie Brett Boyer Die?

In February 2017, Luke Bryan, his wife Caroline Bryan, and their family, mourned the loss of Bryan’s niece, Sadie Brett Boyer.

Sadie was the daughter of Bo Boyer, Caroline’s brother, and Ellen Wells Boyer. According to a Facebook post by Ellen, Sadie suffered from a congenital heart defect and a number of other medical issues.

In response to fans’ outpouring love and sympathies for the family following Sadie’s death, Bryan took to Twitter to write, “We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y’all.”

Sadly, Bryan also lost his older brother, Chris, in a car accident in 1996. He lost his sister, Kelly, in 2007. Then, in 2015, Bryan lost his brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire, just after Thanksgiving.

We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y'all. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 21, 2017

Not long after Cheshire’s death, Bryan and his wife welcomed Ben and Kelly’s son, Til, who is their nephew, into their family. In 2015, The Boot quotes Bryan as saying, “We feel honored that we are so blessed to take him in… He has two older sisters, too, so now I’m kind of like, I’ve gotta do the whole ‘scare whoever, the boys that they are talking to.’ I have to play that role, too.”

In an interveiw with ABC News, Bryan shared, “We feel like if we just stay positive through this, maybe we’ll be a positive inspiration for people that had these things happen to ’em… You just have to plow on and play the hand that’s dealt.”

He continued, “You know, we just stay positive. I think people expect that from me… I have to pray that people that have had similar situations can maybe look at my family and see me positively dealing with it. I’m not saying it’s easy.”

Despite the tragedies he has faced, Bryan has kept on with his head held high. Rolling Stone writes, “….he’s persevered, leading with an unfailing, blinding smile.”

Bryan, 42, was born in Leesburg, Georgia. His father was a peanut farmer. He went to college at Georgia Southern University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Afterwards, he made his way to Nashville to focus on his burgeoning music career.

In their interview with the artist, Rolling Stone asked about the version of the artist behind his debut album, I’ll Stay Me. Bryan shared, “It was just a funny time in my life. Getting this thing rocking and going. . . When you start thinking about how difficult it is even to just get noticed in a label. When you’re the new act that just got signed, and there are so many acts before you and you’re just trying to navigate how to do something to get people to turn their heads and give you a little love. When you get to the point where you have a hit, and we had a hit with “All My Friends Say,” [but] a lot of people don’t remember “We Rode in Trucks” was my second single and it died at like [Number] 35. It just broke my heart. . . But at that point, I was just naïve enough, green enough, gullible enough and everything you needed to be to just be good to people and stay positive and outwork everybody.”