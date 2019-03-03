Luke Bryan’s Farm: What Is His House Like in Nashville?

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer share two beautiful homes: a beach house in Florida, and a quaint little farm just south of Nashville, in rural Williamson County. Designed by local interior designer Chad James, the project includes a guest home, barn, and main home on the 150-acre farm, according to Williamson Source.

The couple named their home Red Bird Farm after Bryan’s late sister Kelly, who died suddenly in 2007, and to whom Bryan was very close. Bryan and his wife house many rescued farm animals in the large barn on their property, according to Williamson Source. The inspiration for the barn came from Bryan’s visit to Blackberry Farm just outside of Knoxville, which served as a backdrop for an album release party and had been featured in Billboard magazine.

“One day, we were out there and Luke said, ‘Have you ever been to Blackberry Farm? If you can make this farm look like Blackberry Farm, I’ll be the happiest man on this planet,'” James told Nashville Lifestyles.

So James got to work constructing the little farm into a renovated, modern home but with a “weathered farmhouse feel.” The farm sits on 150 acres of land, with an 1,800-square-foot guesthouse, a 7,000-square-foot barn and a main house that is just under 10,000-square-foot. While James was working on the main house and the barn, Bryan and his family were able to live in the guest house and help James construct their dream home.

The completed guest house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen, an upstairs media room, a front porch, and a screened-in porch on the side, which leads down to a catfish pond.

Finally took a goat yoga class at the @lukebryan farm & spa pic.twitter.com/IP7qz7iPrh — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2018

When the designer began conceptualizing the interior of the guesthouse, he reverted back to his own upbringing, according to Nashville Lifestyles. “It’s important to me that everything not look ‘Made in China’ yesterday or so sleek and refined, because that’s not how we live,” he told the publication. “People want it to be beautiful, but so many times we think that means the mentality of the front room in Mom and Dad’s house that you weren’t ever allowed to go into. That’s not how we live today. We live in homes where we utilize every bit of the space.”

The couple named their newly renovated barn – Brett’s Barn on the Farm – after Caroline Boyer’s late niece, who passed away from a heart condition at just 7-months-old, according to Country FanCast. Brett’s barn helps host special events and raises donations for The Brett Boyer Foundation, with all donations going to support research to advance treatment options for kids living with congenital heart disease, Country FanCast reports.