‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Luke Parker Has a Private Instagram

Luke P. is already a frontrunner on Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette and the show hasn’t even officially started. Fans of the television dating show got a special sneak peek at Hannah’s first five men on After the Final Rose, which aired on Tuesday night. During the last segment of the show, Hannah got to meet five of her suitors and she even gave out her very first rose. Though Hannah met Luke P. on ATFR, he didn’t receive her rose — but he certainly got Bachelor Nation interested.

Flash forward two days and ABC has released another sneak peek of Hannah’s season, letting fans take a look at her suitors by way of photos posted on Facebook. The caption on the photo album asks fans to leave a rose emoji under the photos of the guys they like.

Perhaps unsurprising, Luke P. had received the most likes of any of the suitors (more than 800 likes in 10 minutes and more than 2.2 thousand likes in 40 minutes) and he was racking up the roses in the Facebook comments.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luke Parker Hails From Georgia

The “P” stands for Parker and he grew up in the south and currently calls Gainesville, Georgia, home. He’s an athlete, too, which explains his physique. He played baseball at Faulkner University in Alabama, where he studied sports management, according to a LinkedIn account that appears to belong to him.

His LinkedIn also lists him as an entrepreneur and isn’t overly informative when it comes to what he does for work.

“Bachelors Degree, former manager and sales rep for Parker Warehouses and Hall County Pressure Wash. Current entrepreneur. Part-time job is CrossFit,” reads his LinkedIn bio.

His Instagram Is Private

Sadly, Parker’s Instagram is private. According to Reality Steve, Parker’s Insta has been private since he was first on anyone’s radar. Most Bachelor/ette stars have public Instagrams and often use their accounts to promote the show, so chances are pretty good that Parker will follow suit.

As for what you might be missing on his page, he enjoys working out and he’s very religious, as evidenced by his public-facing Instagram bio.

“Jesus + Nothing = Everything || Philippians 4:13,” it reads. Interestingly, Hannah Brown’s Instagram bio is pretty similar.

“I love Jesus with my whole heart,” hers reads.

His Sister-in-Law Nominated Him to Be on ‘The Bachelorette’

Going on television to find love may not have been Parker’s plan, but his sister-in-law pretty much insisted.

“This time last year, he went through a bad break up. I watch the show, so my husband and I were just sitting there and I was like, ‘I’m going to apply Luke for the show and just see what happens,’ thinking he had no chance of getting on the show,” Hannah Parker (yes, her name is Hannah, too) told the Gainesville Times.

His brother weighed in on the opportunity as well.

“Me and him had a conversation before he left and they hadn’t told him who it was going to be yet, but he didn’t want it to be anybody else. He didn’t really want to be on the show if it was anybody else other than (Brown),” Mike Parker told the outlet.

The Parker family is really excited to watch Luke’s journey on the show.

“He left yesterday and we didn’t know he was going to be on the show last night. We were just watching and all the sudden he was the first one to come out and we were freaking out about it,” Hannah Parker said.

The new season of The Bachelorette begins on May 13.