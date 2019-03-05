Photos of Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie & Son Jack

Photos of Luke Perry’s two kids, Sophie and Jack, have been circulating online since his tragic death. Since the Perry family has lived a fairly private life outside of the mainstream media spotlight, not many people have seen Sophie and Jack since they were kids.

Luke’s ex-wife Minnie Sharp is the mother of Sophie and Jack. Minnie was at the hospital with her kids and with Luke when he died.



His Kids Were by His Side at the Time of His Death

Perry is survived by his two kids; his 21-year-old son, Jack, and his 18-year-old daughter, Sophie. Both kids were by his side at the time of his passing.

The teen idol, best-known for his roles on Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, passed away on Monday, March 4, just days after suffering a massive stroke. A source told People Magazine that Perry “never regained consciousness” after the stroke.

“Things were so dire that they put him under heavy sedation. He was gone, basically, by the time he got to the hospital,” the source explained.

Sophie Perry Reportedly Flew to Los Angeles From Africa to Be With Her Dad Following the Stroke

Several hours after Luke’s death, People Magazine reported that Sophie, who has been living in Africa, reportedly flew home to be with her father following his stroke.

According to her Instagram page, which is public, Sophie has been living her best life on another continent.

“Just a lil lemon in Africa where she has no place being,” reads her bio. As for what she’s been doing, Sophie revealed that she was heading to Africa with a group to work on community development projects. The team set up a GoFundMe before the trip.

“So many donations have been coming in these past few days, it’s amazing. Between the go fund me and the fundraising we’ve been doing these past months, we have made around $28,000! Our dream goal is 64, but WE NEED To make it to $48,000 by the end of December! Feels like a lot I know, but we can do it with your help! If everybody who likes this post donated $5 we could make a huge dent! My team and I are working hard but the snow is coming, and store front fundraising is only going to get harder! Please consider donating to change lives for people in communities in need, as well as the life of my teammates and I through this amazing experience,” Sophie captioned an Instagram photo back in November.

Sophie’s most recent Instagram post was uploaded five days ago — just before her dad’s stroke.

Photos of Luke Watching His Son at a Wrestling Match Last Month Have Surfaced

Up in the top left is Luke Perry, proud father, cheering on Jungle Boy at PWG in January. It was so sweet and adorable. And now I'm so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/PT9CNAEPAm — esther lin (@allelbows) March 4, 2019

Luke’s son Jack is a wrestler who goes by the name “Jungle Boy.” Earlier this year, Luke made his way out to watch his son take on an opponent at an event. After Luke passed away, photos of him at the event surfaced online, thanks to MMAFighting.com photographer, Esther Lin.

Jack inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling back in January and his dad was one of his biggest supporters.

“He’s notably worked a couple of shows for Game Changer Wrestling. AEW was originally looking to lock him into a two-year deal, but Perry alongside his father and legal representatives felt that at this stage in his career, he shouldn’t commit to anything long term,” according to The Ring Report.

Jack is also active on social media, but his Instagram page is dedicated to his wrestling career. His last post was from six days ago.

You can see another photo of Jack Perry below.

