Luke Perry Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Actor Luke Perry has died at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

According to TMZ, the actor passed away on Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. He was surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Ay Coder, and other close friends and family.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. He Suffered a Stroke Last Wednesday

Perry was taken to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. TMZ learned that when paramedics arrived at his home, he was “responsive and talking”, but his condition deteriorated and he was then rushed to the hospital.

TMZ writes, “His reps said doctors had sedated Luke, hoping to give his brain a fighting chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke … but apparently, the damage was too extensive.”

On February 28, TMZ briefly reported sources as saying that doctors placed Perry in a medically induced coma. That was later amended, however, to say that he was sedated, and not placed in a coma.

2. He Stars as Archie’s Dad on ‘Riverdale’

Perry was best known for playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210 from 1990 to 1995, and then again from 1998 to 2000.

He then starred as Fred Andrews, Archie’s dad, on the CW’s Riverdale.

The actor was born in Mansfield, Ohio. Shortly after graduating high school, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. He worked a handful of jobs while waiting for his acting to take off, including working as a paver. In an interview in the 1990s, Perry reportedly said he auditioned for 215 acting jobs before landing his first TV commercial.

3. His Stroke Happened on the Same Day Fox Announced the ‘Beverly Hill 90210’ Reboot

Coincidentally, Perry’s stroke struck the same day that Fox announced a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot. His former costars, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris, will be returning to the series.

Last week, TMZ wrote, “A reboot of ‘90210’ was just announced on Wednesday with the bulk of the original cast, but Luke had not signed on to be a regular on the series. We’re told he was down to do a few guest spots, but couldn’t commit to more than that due to his ‘Riverdale’ schedule.”

The reboot will air this summer, and contain six episodes.

4. He Is Survived by His Fiancée and Two Children

Perry was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his death, including his fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer, and his children, Jack and Sophie.

Perry’s son Jack has been said to be a spitting image of his father. He is a professional wrestler and goes by the moniker, Jungle Boy Nate Coy.

From 1993 to 2003, the actor was married to Rachel ‘Minnie’ Sharp, with whom he shares his two children. The couple divorced in 2003. According to People Magazine, Sharp was “a onetime furniture saleswoman.”

Luke and his daughter Sophie ! They are so beautiful 😍 #lukeperry #sophieperry pic.twitter.com/ubkM8ST36H — Pray For Luke ❤️🙏 (@LukePerryDaily) October 24, 2016

In 2017, US weekly reportedly asked Perry if he’d want his teenage daughter to date a guy like Dylan McKay, whom he played in 90210. He responded, “He’s absolutely a man of character, so she could do worse. But it wouldn’t be my first pick, no.”

5. He Was a Prolific Voice Actor

Perry was a prolific voice actor, and lent his voice to a number of cartoons, including “Biker Mice from Mars,” “Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm,” “The Legend of Calamity Jane,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Pepper Ann,” “Pound Puppies” and many others.

In the late 80s, he worked on the daytime soap operas Loving, and Another World.