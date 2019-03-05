Luke Perry’s Family & Siblings: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luke Perry, the beloved Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale actor who died after suffering a massive stroke, leaves behind siblings in addition to other family members.

His family also includes an ex-wife, two children (a son with a wrestling career and a daughter), his mother, a stepfather and a girlfriend. Perry was raised by a sometimes single mother in Ohio. Perry died March 4 at the age of 52, days after he was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist said. Perry suffered the stroke on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about Luke Perry’s family:

1. Perry Leaves Behind a Brother & Sister, Who Were With Him When He Died

Luke Perry is survived by two siblings, and they were at his side at the end.

Perry’s sister is named Amy Coder. According to her Facebook page, she lives in Cardington, Ohio and is from Fredericktown, Ohio. Her page is filled with family photos, news stories, and photos of animals.

His brother is named Tom Perry. On Facebook, he posted a photo in a military uniform and wrote “Sailors.” People thanked him for his service in the comment thread. He indicated he was a retired chief petty officer in another post.

Perry’s representative said in a statement released to People Magazine that Perry’s siblings were among those at his side when he died. He “was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the statement read.

It continued, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

2. Luke Perry Leaves Behind an Ex-Wife & Was Engaged at the Time of His Death

Perry’s marriage – ill-fated though it was, despite producing two children – is well known. He was married to Rachel Sharp, who is better known as Minnie Sharp. What is less known is that he had a fiancee at the time of his death. Her name is Wendy Madison Bauer.

According to his IMDB profile, Luke Perry has two children with ex-wife Rachel Sharp. His children are named Jack and Sophie, and he and Rachel divorced in 2003.

Sharp was “a onetime furniture saleswoman who, according to tabloid reports, caught his attention … when she mailed him her lace bra,” according to People Magazine. However, People reports, Perry denied that account, saying he met Sharp in a restaurant. “It’s about that simple,” he said, according to the magazine.

They lived together with his three potbellied pigs on property he called an “old house on one acre,” People reported. They were married for 10 years. Perry’s love life has been pretty private since then, although he was photographed holding hands with a brunette at a Hollywood event in 2017.

According to his publicist, Perry was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer. Little is known about Bauer, including how long they had been dating before she became his fiancee. She is older than Perry; Bauer, 68, is a family therapist.

3. For a Time, Perry’s Mother Raised Perry & His Siblings on Her Own After His Dad Died Young

Luke Perry was born in Ohio on October 11, 1966. Biography.com reports that Perry’s real name is Coy Luther Perry III and his parents were then known as Coy Perry Jr. and Ann Perry of Mansfield, Ohio. They divorced in 1972, and Perry’s mother and stepfather raised him in a rural town in Ohio called Fredericktown. Perry’s dad died in his 30s when Luke was a teenager of a heart attack. He was a steelworker.

Their relationship was complex. Luke told People in 1991 that his relationship with his biological father “sucked” because “I don’t like anybody who hurts my mom.” To Vanity Fair, he said of his birth dad, “He was violent. He was a drunk. He treated my mother very poorly. Had I been big enough at the time, I would have beat his ass. But I wasn’t. So I always felt that I should have been able to protect her better, but I was a six-year-old kid.”

Altogether, he has two siblings and a stepsister who are named Tom, Amy, and Emily, Biography.com reports.

Perry once described being raised without much in the way of material goods to Page Six, saying, “There were times where my mother was a single parent [with] three kids. It was never easy. I know what it is like to be worried like that and to be the kid in school that doesn’t have the nice clothes and the new shoes.”

People Magazine reported that Perry’s mother remarried, to Steve Bennett, and went by Ann Bennett. To People Magazine, Perry said of his mom that she was “the one who taught [him] the important things [he] needed to know about being a man.”

4. Perry Once Said He Would Not Want His Daughter to Date Dylan McKay, His 90210 Character

Perry’s children are adults. His son is 21, and his daughter is 18-year-old Sophie Perry.