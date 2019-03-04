Luke Perry Ex-Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Beverly Hills 90210 heartthrob Luke Perry has died. According to TMZ, the actor passed away on Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, after being rushed to the facility last week following a massive stroke. He was just 52 years old.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” a statement from Perry’s rep read.

Perry was well-known and well-liked in the entertainment world. Over the years, he has dated quite a few women and was married once. He was engaged to be married at the time of his death.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer

Perry lived a very quiet life outside of his day-to-day work schedule. In fact, many people didn’t know that he had a serious girlfriend until today. According to TMZ, Perry was engaged. His fiance, Wendy Madison Bauer, was by his side at the time of his passing.

Not much is known about Perry’s relationship with Bauer.

In 2017, the Daily Mail posted photos of Perry on the red carpet with a brunette woman, but the site did not identify her in its article. It does appear as though the woman in those photos (and pictured above) is Ms. Bauer. The two had stepped out together to attend the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills.

2. He Had 2 Kids With His Ex-Wife Minnie Sharp

Perry married Rachel “Minnie” Sharp in 1993. Details of their wedding are unknown but they welcomed two children together before their split in 2003. Details of what might have led to Perry and Sharp’s divorce aren’t clear.

Perry’s publicist confirmed the split to E! News back in May 2003.

Sharp and Perry remained close following their split and were dedicated to raising their children together. As mentioned earlier in this post, Sharp was also by Perry’s side when he died on Monday.

3. He Dated Yasmine Bleeth in the 80s

Yasmine Bleeth was one of the hottest actresses of the 90s — and Perry dated her before her career really took off. Perhaps best known for her role on Baywatch, Bleeth had boys crushing on her for more than a decade.

According to Who’s Dated Who, Perry and Bleeth dated from 1987-1988.

These days, she doesn’t do much by way of television and movies. However, according to her IMDb page, Bleeth landed a role in an upcoming film called Beautiful Evil. No release date has been announced.

She has been married to Paul Cerrito since 2002.

4. He Dated Kelly Preston in 1990

Perry had a bit of a fling with actress Kelly Preston back in 1990. While it’s not believed that their relationship was super serious, the two were connected for a short period of time.

About a year after their encounter, Preston married her now-husband, John Travolta. The couple had two kids; son Jett, and daughter Ella. Jett died in 2009. Travolta and Preston welcomed their son Benjamin in 2010.

5. He Was Rumored to Have Had a Fling With Renee Zellweger

Perry was briefly linked to actress Renee Zellweger, though it’s unclear if the two ever really had a romantic connection. The rumors circulated in 2007.

“The ‘Miss Potter’ star went out with Luke Perry Thursday night. Seated at an intimate table at the Sunset Tower Hotel’s Tower Bar restaurant, they were “definitely on a date,” said our L.A. spy. “They both looked super-skinny. He was looking very grungy – baggy jeans, lumberjack flannel shirt, and a baseball cap. She had on a white button-down shirt, glasses and striped pants. They were talking very closely and rubbing knees,” a source told PopSugar at the time.

The rumors died down fairly quickly and the two never made their supposed fling official.

