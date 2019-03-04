Did Luke Perry Have a Girlfriend? Was He In a Relationship When He Died?

Luke Perry is known to many as the sexy Dylan McKay from the 1990s hit show Beverly Hills 90210. He is also known as Archie’s dad on the current hit Riverdale. But, it was 90210 that really put him on the map. On March 4, 2019, it was announced that, at the age of 52, Luke Perry had died, after suffering a massive stroke several days prior, as reported by TMZ.

Perry was hit with a stroke on the same day that 90210 announced a reboot series, which Perry had not signed on for. Many of his co-stars had signed on for the reboot, which would feature each of them in “heightened versions of themselves”.

As news of Perry’s death spread, his former 90210 co-stars, famous friends, and on-screen love interests each expressed their sadness on social media.

When Perry’s stroke was first reported in the media, one of Perry’s former on-screen loves from 90210 spoke out on Instagram. Shannen Doherty, who played Perry’s on and off girlfriend, Brenda Walsh, on 90210, wrote, “My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this.” Just before his passing, Doherty became emotional in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and said, “It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan.”

Christine McCarthy, who was initially caught in a love triangle with Perry’s 90210 character, Dylan McKay, when she first appeared on the show, posted a heartfelt message about Perry after his death. On Instagram, she wrote, “With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short.”

Perry clearly had many who loved him in his life, but did he have anyone special when he passed away? The actor kept much of his personal life private, which makes people wonder if he had a girlfriend or was dating anyone. YourTango reported that Perry was engaged and his fiancee’s name is Wendy Madison Bauer. She is not in entertainment and works as a therapist.

Over the years, Luke Perry has been romantically linked to a few women, one of whom was Kristy Swanson, his Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star. Whos Dated Who reported that in the 1980s, Perry dated former Baywatch star Yasmine Bleeth. He was also linked to John Travolta’s longtime wife, Kelly Preston in the past.

When Perry’s passing was announced, his rep released the following statement, “Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

According to Mashable, in addition to future episodes of Riverdale that Perry filmed, his final appearance will be in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.