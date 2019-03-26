Will AJ & Stephanie Stay Together or Divorce on ‘Married at First Sight’ 2019?

Season 8 of Married at First Sight is coming to an end, which means each couple will be deciding whether they want to continue their marriage beyond the show, or call it quits and go their separate ways. Throughout much of the season, AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen seemed to be growing in love and developing a solid relationship, but drama on more recent episodes made their future appear less certain.

The official description for tonight’s episode, entitled “Doomed or Devoted,” reads “As decision day looms closer, it’s the couples’ last chance to confront their biggest doubts and fears about their relationships before deciding whether they want to stay married or get a divorce.” Fans should expect that this means all of the couples, including AJ and Stephanie, will be sitting down for difficult conversations about what their strengths and weaknesses are as a pair and hopefully finding common ground on which to make their upcoming decision.

On the bright side, Stephanie is still a smitten kitten… 😻😻😻 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/3FAu9oCfVC — RealiTV with Bee (@realitvwithbee) March 20, 2019

It is hard to know for sure if AJ and Stephanie are still together today. While newlywed couples today would be posting photos of shared experiences with another on social media, they have made their Instagrams private. It is possible, however, that they were set to private to maintain suspense about the fate of their marriage while new episodes of MAFS are airing, and that they will invite fans into their lives on social media after the season finale.

In an interview with Newsweek, when they asked AJ “Do you think the experts made the right choice?” he said, “I think the experts always make the right choice based on the candidate pools they have and the forthrightness of the participants.” He also said his favorite part about Stephanie is that she makes him laugh “all the time” and that he doesn’t have any regrets so far. For fans of the couple, this is a good sign, as Newsweek even said in the article (published at the end of January) that “AJ revealed that things are going great between him and his new bride.”

RETWEET & VOTE: The COUPLE MOST LIKELY to last forever is:#marriedatfirstsight #mafs — MarriedAtFirstSight (@MAFS_Original) March 20, 2019

Last week,Married at First Sight asked their Twitter followers to vote on which couple they believed were most likely to “last forever.” Though AJ and Stephanie had the majority vote in previous weeks, they received only 22% of that most recent vote (Kristine and Keith surged ahead with 70%). Though AJ was still gushing about Stephanie last week, she showed concern over his anger issues, which seem to be the one big roadblock in their relationship thus far.

AJ and Stephanie are considered an older couple on the show; he is 37 and she is 35. Their maturity as well as true desire to have a lifetime partnership has helped them work through their issues and show commitment through the season. Only a week into their marriage, Stephanie asked AJ “We’ll do what it takes, right?” and the two have been filmed putting in the work to honor their new marriage.

The season 8 finale of Married at First Sight is April 2, so fans do not have much longer to wait until AJ and Stephanie’s decision and the fate of their marriage is revealed on the show.

Tune in to the season 8 of Married at First Sight, Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Lifetime.