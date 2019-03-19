Married at First Sight Season 8 Finale Date & Time: When Does It Air?

Lifetime’s experimental reality series, Married at First Sight, is currently in its eighth season. Each season stars six people willing participating in a legal marriage with someone they’d never met before, paired by matchmaking specialists The season premiered on January 1, 2019, and the season finale is now only a couple of episodes away.

The season’s penultimate episode, entitled “You Give Love a Bad Name,” airs tonight (March 19). The official synopsis reads “With less than a week until decision day, the couples are encouraged to put their focus toward the future; trust is broken, secrets are revealed, and the heat is turned up as the mini-moon comes to an end.”

The season 8 finale episode airs next week, on March 26 at the show’s usual Tuesday 9/8c time slot. The episode is called “Doomed or Devoted,” and its description reads “As decision day looms closer, it’s the couples’ last chance to confront their biggest doubts and fears about their relationships before deciding whether they want to stay married or get a divorce.”

😶 Catch an all-new episode of #MarriedAtFirstSight TOMORROW at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/LqirGpsvOB — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) March 18, 2019

The four couples cast in this season of the show were Jasmine McGriff (29) and Will Guess (37), Kate Sisk (27) and Luke Cuccurullo (30), Keith Dewar (29) and Kristine Killingsworth (28), and AJ Vollmoeller (37) and Stephanie Sersen (35). All 13 episodes of the season will feature the several weeks that each couple spends starting married life, and getting to know each other, with the support and guidance of the show’s specialists. By the finale episode, it will be revealed which couples chose to stay together post-marriage experiment, and which decide that they are not meant to be and go their separate ways.

Could this will ruin their marriage? 💍 #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/G9uHfnbjlb — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) March 13, 2019

Last week, for the first time on the series, the couples went on a “mini-moon” together in the same house. On the episode, AJ got drunk and was unhappy to be sharing a house with the other couples, Luke and Kate got in a fight because she revealed to the show’s experts that they’ve been having sex (even though he didn’t want anyone to know), Will wanted mental stimulation while Jasmine was needing a more physical connection, and Keith and Kristine seem to almost love each other.

As the finale moves closer, fans of the show are casting their predictions about each couple’s future. SoapDirt.com is predicting that, if AJ and Stephanie end their marriage, AJ’s short temper will be to blame, and that Will and Jasmine’s relationship is on the rocks due their intimacy issues. Keith and Kristine have had the least drama, compared to the other newlywed couples, but promo shows that they are possibly not on the same page about staying married after the show. As for Luke and Kate, they note that this couple had the most drama since Luke’s treatment of Kate since the very start of their marriage. What has aired of their relationship so far, as well as sneak peeks into the remaining episodes, suggests that their marriage is the least likely to last.

Tune in to Married at First Sight season 8 on Lifetime, Tuesday nights at 9/8c.