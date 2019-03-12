MasterChef Junior Season 7 Cast Spoilers: Top 24 Jr Contestants 2019

MasterChef Junior season 7 premieres tonight on Fox, featuring the top 24 young contestants competing for a shot at the MasterChef Junior title and its $100,000 prize. The competitors are from all across America and range in age from 8-13 years old.

According to Parada Magazine and BroadwayWorld.com, these are the 24 hopefuls competing on season 7 of MasterChef Junior:

Reid (Age 8)

Reid is from Newnan, Georgia and his signature dish is a bacon and cheese Southern-style slider.

Rahshad (Age 12)

Rahshad is from Milton, Georgia, and says his signature dish is shrimp scampi.

Kyle (Age 11)

Kyle grew up in Rye, New York; his signature dish pan-seared salmon with citrus salad.

Kate (Age 8)

Kate is from Roanoke, Alabama, and her signature is chicken and vegetable stir fry.

Miguel (Age 12)

Michael is from Atlanta, Georgia serves a steak and mushroom dish as his signature. He says that MasterChef Junior is way better than the original “because the judges aren’t as mean.”

Mateo (Age 8)

Mateo is from New Jersey and his signature is an Asian-style salmon dish.

Evie (Age 11)

Evie is another season 7 contestant from Atlanta, Georgia; seared streak crostini with chimichurri is her signature dish.

Matthew (Age 8)

Matthew is from New Jersey and cooks a filet mignon dish as his signature.

Thomas (Age 12)

Thomas is from Texas and his signature dish is “personally harvested dove” with toast and red wine jalapeno jelly.

Aaron (Age 10)

Aaron is another of several contestants from Georgia; his signature a baked salmon dish.

Ashley (Age 9)

Despite being from New York, Ashley’s signature dish is steamed salmon paired with classicly southern vegetables: okra and carrots.

Ben (Age 11)

Ben is from Morristown, New Jersey, and his dish is fried chicken and coleslaw.

Brielle (Age 8)

Brielle is from Conley, Georgia, but her signature dish is Caribbean-inspired: jerk shrimp with avocado cream sauce.

Che (Age 12)

Che is another New Yorker contestant, and he also has a salmon dish as his signature.

Ivy (Age 11)

Like a few of her competitors, Ivy is from Atlanta, Georgia. Beef stir fry is her signature dish.

Jaala (Age 10)

Jaala is growing up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and has a mushroom alfredo signature dish.

Jayden (Age 12)

Jayden is from San Antonio, Texas. His signature dish is teriyaki chicken stir fry, and says he makes his soy sauce from scratch.

Malia (Age 11)

Malia is from Newhall, California; her signature dish is a tuna and cucumber sushi roll.

Nayeli (Age 9)

Nayeli is another contestant from San Antonio, Texas; she makes a cheese enchilada dish with vegetables and chorizo.

Neko (Age 11)

Neko is also from San Antonio; her signature is Irish Potato Soup.

Sadie (Age 12)

Sadie is from Seattle, Washington; she cooks a spaghetti dish as her signature.

Shannen (Age 9)

Shannen, from Scarsdale, New York, says her signature dish is yellow turmeric grilled chicken.

Tal (Age 13)

At 13, Tal is the oldest competitor in the competition. Also from New York, his signature dish uses kombu-cured salmon as its protein.

Talulah (Age 11)

Talulah is from New York City and her signature dish is a savory crepe.

Tune in to season 7 of MasterChef Junior, Tuesday nights at 8/7c.