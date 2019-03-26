EXCLUSIVE: Watch MasterChef Junior Contestants Open Surprising Mystery Box in Episode 4

Ahead of MasterChef Junior episode 4, which airs tonight at 8/7c, we have an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s Mystery Box challenge to share with you. In the clip, the 18 remaining young cooks open their boxes to find an unexpected (and living!) surprise waiting for them.

At the start of the clip, the juniors, ages 8 to 13, open their mystery boxes expecting to find a number of ingredients to feature in their dishes for the challenge; what’s waiting for each of them instead is a goldfish in a fishbowl, complete with decorative rocks and plants. As they look at the fish with a mix of confusion and childlike enjoyment, judge Aarón Sánchez tells the contestants “When you walk into the MasterChef kitchen, you have to be ready to face whatever we throw at you guys.” Gordon Ramsay cuts in, asking “You’ve never had goldfish fish and chips?” Unsurprisingly, the young contestants respond with an enthusiastic and disgusted “no.”

Fans of the show can tell that this bit is all in good fun, a way of incorporating humor and whimsy into the junior edition of the hit cooking competition. At this point in the preview, however, the contestants look in horror at the living creatures in front of them and Ramsay feeds off their energy: “When you start working with this ingredient, get out every single bone. Understood?” Most shake their head, though one commits to their expected response to the show host’s instruction with an obedient “Yes, Chef!”

Offering to give a demonstrating before they’re put to the test, Ramsay pulls out a toy fishing pole and drops it into one of the fishbowls. He lets the joke last a few minutes more before snapping the empty fishing line out of the bowl and exclaiming “Of course I’m not expecting you guys to cook a goldfish!”

There's something fishy about tonight's @MasterChefJRFOX at 8/7c ! But seriously….did you think i'd make the Junior Home Cooks make goldfish #fishandchips ???? pic.twitter.com/BgeE69OiW3 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 26, 2019

While the kids will not be asked to catch, kill, and cook goldfish, which one contestant sweetly referred to as “my pet,” they will be expected to showcase and test their skills preparing a whole fish for their mystery box challenge. Expect that there will be some struggle to execute this challenge successfully, as many of the contestants have likely never had to debone a whole fish before.

Will these tiny cooks impress the judges? Find out when #MasterChefJunior continues TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV! 🍽 pic.twitter.com/Qt7NKt0wYJ — MasterChef Junior (@MasterChefJrFOX) March 26, 2019

The episode 4 logline teases that the chefs will “fish for a spot in the top 16.” The official description for the episode, entitled “Off the Hook,” reads “The pressure is on for the 18 young home cooks when they’re presented a surprising mystery box challenge: the cooks must debone an entire fish and make a MASTERCHEF worthy dish or be at risk of an elimination challenge. Not only are there big stakes at hand—the winner will receive a special advantage worthy of the effort—the cooks bring heart to the table as they reveal how their cultural heritages influence their cooking styles.” At the end of the episode, two more aspiring young chefs will be sent home.

Be sure to tune in to MasterChef Junior season 7 on Fox, Tuesday nights at 8/7c.