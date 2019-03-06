Matt Rife & Kate Beckinsale: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matt Rife dated Kate Beckinsale for a period in 2017. In March 2019, Rife told TMZ that her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, should “run” from their new relationship.

Rife was caught by TMZ coming out of the Laugh Factory on Sunset Boulevard when he was asked about Beckinsale and Davidson’s new relationship. This was 24 hours after the new couple were seen making out at a New York Rangers game in Madison Square Garden.

Davidson, a star on “Saturday Night Live,” has become huge fodder for tabloid speculation since he began dating singer Ariana Grande.

Here’s what you need to know Rife and Beckinsale’s relationship, a relationship that was played out in the tabloids:

1. Rife Said That Davidson Should Be Prepared for a ‘Complicated Ride’

TMZ described Rife as doing his “best to be positive” but at the end his simple message for Davidson was for the comedian to “Run!!!” Rife is 23, two years younger than Davidson. In speaking to TMZ, Rife did offer Davidson and Beckinsale his best but ultimately added that he should “buckle up for a complicated ride” and that he should “enjoy it” while it lasted.

2. Rife Said the Couple Dated for a Year

In his interview TMZ, Rife said that he met Beckinsale at the Laugh Factory on Sunset in 2017 and that they dated for a year. Rife added that if Beckinsale ever wanted to get back together with him, there would be “no chance” of that happening.

3. Rife & Beckinsale Met Through a Mutual Friend

Entertainment Tonight reported in 2017 that Rife and Beckinsale had met through a mutual friend when Rife was 21. This came just a few months after Beckinsale and her director husband, Len Wiseman, had filed for divorce.

When the couple got together, Rife posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Age is just a number ♥ Find someone you love, and take their breath away…even if that means putting a kink in their oxygen tank cord. #LifeAlertTypeOfLove.” A People Magazine source said of the relationship, “She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction, too. The age difference doesn’t matter to her. Matt is amazing to her.”

4. Just 2 Months in, Tabloid Reports Said Rife & Beckinsale’s Romance Had ‘Fizzled Out’

In August 2017, just two months after tabloid reports linked Beckinsale and Rife, US Weekly reported that the couple’s relationship had “fizzled out.” A source told the magazine, “They went on a couple of fun dates. It fizzled out weeks ago. She’s happily single and has a lot going on. Kate is very busy with her daughter and her career.”

Beckinsale’s daughter, Lily, with actor Michael Sheen, is three years younger than Rife. By September, People Magazine reported that Rife and Beckinsale were back on after being seen on a date at a Dave Chappelle show. US Weekly reported in November 2017 that the couple was also seen out on a date together.

5. There Were Reports That the Couple Was Planning to Move in Together in October 2018

In October 2018, Star Magazine reported that Beckinsale was planning to move in with Rife. The supermarket tabloid ran a story with the headline, “Cougar Kate Playing House With Her Boy Toy Beau.” A source told Star that the couple had a physical connection that was “off the charts.” That report went on to say, “That’s why he’s free to come and go from her place – and the talk is they’ll make it a permanent arrangement before long.” Shortly after the article was published, Gossip Cop reported that their sources were saying it was completely untrue and that the couple had no plans to move in together. If Rife is to be believed and the couple dated for a year, then it’s likely they were broken up by October 2018.

