Is Matthew Perry Related to Luke Perry? No

Luke Perry passed away at the young age of 52 after a massive stroke. As people send warm thoughts and wishes to his family, they are wondering if Matthew Perry is related to Luke Perry. The answer is no.

Luke Perry was born in Fredericktown, Ohio to Ann Bennett and Coy Luther Perry, Jr. in 1966. His father was a steelworker, and his mother was a homemaker.

Luke has a younger sister, Amy, an older brother, Tom, and a stepsister, Emily.

His mother and father divorced when he was six, and Luke later shared that his biological father was abusive, drank too much, and was frightening at times. When he was 12, his mother remarried, this time to Steve Bennett, a caring man who worked in construction. Steve became Luke’s father figure and he loved him dearly.

Luke told People that Steve “is the greatest man I know. I love him. I wish he was my real father. He’s the one who taught me the important things I needed to know about being a man.”

Matthew Perry and Luke Perry are not related, but their upbringing does have a few similarities.

In contrast, Matthew Perry is Canadian-American. He was born in Wiliamstown, Massachusetts in 1969, three years after Luke Perry was born. His mother is Suzanne Marie Morrison, who was a Canadian journalist and press secretary to former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin Trudeau’s father. Matthew Perry’s father is John Bennett Perry, an American actor and model. Like Luke Perry’s parents, Matthew’s parents divorced when he was very young. His mother married a broadcast journalist, Keith Morrison. And much like Luke Perry, Matthew was raised by his mother. But Matthew was raised on Ottawa, Ontario in Canada. He moved to Los Angeles when he was 15 to pursue his career.

Also interesting is that Matthew Perry’s father’s middle name is the same as Luke Perry’s mother’s married name. (Matthew’s dad’s middle name is Bennett, and Luke Perry’s stepdad’s last name is Bennett.) But still, there is no relation between the two Perrys.

It’s also worth mentioning that Katy Perry is no relation to either man. Her real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. Katy Perry changed her name so she wouldn’t be confused with actress Kate Hudson.