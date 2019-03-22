Holly Thomas, Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother, Dies: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Holly Thomas, Megan Thee Stallion’s mother, has died suddenly, the Houston-born rapper said in an Instagram post on March 21. The tragic announcement came on the same day that Megan dropped her new single, “Sex Talk.” Megan wrote in her Instagram post, “The best mom in the whole world. The strongest woman on the planet. I can’t even put complete sentences together rn RIP mama.”

Thomas was a rapper in her own right, going under the moniker Holly-Wood. In recent years, Thomas had served as her daughter’s manager. Megan had previously said in an interview that her mother would take her to the recording studio in her youth. When Megan told her mother that she wanted to be a rapper too, Thomas insisted that her daughter finish high school first. Eventually, Megan, 24, did not pursue her music career until she was 21 years old. Despite being an almost overnight musical success, Megan has remained a Health Administration student at Texas Southern University.

1. Holly Thomas Was Her Daughter’s Major Inspiration

In an interview with Complex magazine in March 2019, just before her mother’s death, “My mom was a female rapper, and when she would take me to the studio with her to record and everything, I was like “Wow. I’m gonna do this. This is cool.” So, that’s, like, when I really realized I wanted to do [music].”

Earlier in March 2019, Rolling Stone said that Thomas released music between 2001 and 2007 and attempted to start her own label in Houston. The article says that Thomas’s most successful song was a tribute to Houston-area music figure DJ Screw.

2. Megan & Her Mother Were ‘The Epitome of #BestFriendGoals’

The opening line of an August 2018 Fader feature on Megan, opens with the words, “Megan Thee Stallion and her mom are the epitome of #BestFriendGoals.” The piece says that Thomas is usually the person who records the viral clips of her daughter freestyling and twerking that commonly show up on Megan’s Instagram page. In the same article, Megan spoke about her love of her hometown saying, “I’m going to always have a home in Houston, I’m going to always come back.” Megan refers to her fans as “Houston Hotties.” Megan also mentions that her biggest influence is the late Chad Lamont Butler aka Pimp C, of Port Arthur, Texas, rap collective UGK.

3. When Megan First Entered the Studio, It Was Under the Tutelage of Her Mother

Megan told XXL Magazine in an October 2018 that she “surprised” her mother at 18 by showing off her own rap skills. Megan said that she had been stealing her mother’s CDs to work on beats. After introducing her mother to her skills, Megan says, “So then I let her hear me rap, she was like, “Oh hell naw, you aint coming out ’til you 21.””

Megan told the hip-hop bible about being with her mother in the the studio saying, “I would be in the little lounge area, chilling on the couch, just going, “Wow, this is so interesting!” I was in there writing too. She’ll be over her instrumentals, doing her thing, but I’ll be in there, secretly putting it together in my head.” The feature describes Megan as first entering the studio “under the tutelage” of her mother.

4. Megan Had Said That Was Unlikely She Would Ever Collaborate With Her Mother

In an interview with Vibe Magazine in October 2018, Thomas is described as being a constant presence around her daughter. Megan was asked if the pair would ever do a collaboration, she responded, “Sometimes when we’re in the studio, I get her so hyped that she’s like, ‘Megan, I’m about to get in the booth and come out with another mixtape.’ I don’t think that will happen because we bump heads, and we would definitely bump heads trying to write together.”

5. Megan’s Fans & Family Have Taken to Social Media to Remind the Rapper How Much She Is Loved

Megan’s fans, as well as family and friends of the family have taken to social media to remind the rapper how much she is loved during this difficult time. Here are some of the most poignant messages of support:

Sending love and healing to @theestallion today. Her mom passed away. pic.twitter.com/V5bVL1b2Dz — 🎀Puthy🎀 (@ChampagnePuthy) March 22, 2019

Wow just when her career is taking off 😢 now her mom is gone that’s just so freaking sad just imagine how she feels. Stay strong babe keep your head high @theestallion — tina Montana (@theestallionx) March 22, 2019

Megan thee stallion lost her mom in not even the beginning of her career, I’m so heartbroken for her. I can empathize fr. Keep your head up mama @theestallion ❤️ — Diamond B. (@_DiamondNVO) March 22, 2019

R.I.P to Megan’s mom. Man I couldn’t imagine . Prayers to you & your family @theestallion — DJ Cee Watts (@djceewatts) March 22, 2019

Lord I come to you humbly, thank you for all that you give and all that you do. I ask that you cover @theestallion in her time of need, let her know that though her mom is no longer with us physically she will always be with her. Protect her heart, be her comfort Lord, AMEN!!! — it’s ASTROMARAJ, and they got me y’all (@ASTROXMARAJ) March 22, 2019

I was 6yrs old when i lost my mom , so i grew up without my mom. And you just lost yours today so you got memories and history with her. So no I want say i feel your pain, and in just this one way we are the same. Megan baby don't give up, always keep God first .. @theestallion — myia 😋 (@fineeassmyia_) March 22, 2019

