How to Watch ‘Mental Samurai’ Online Without Cable

The competition series Mental Samurai airs tonight on the Fox network. Hosted by Rob Lowe, the series follows contestants as they fight the boundaries of their minds to answer questions, in addition to being physically transported around the set at high speeds in a large capsule. The premiere starts at 9/8 c.

Mental Samurai aims to put a new spin on the competition format, and host Rob Lowe is eager to be a part of it. “When I was 15, I won big on The $10,000 Pyramid,” he told Variety. “I’ve loved mental competition shows ever since. For me, Mental Samurai is addicting. Every time you play, you think: ‘THIS time I’m gonna win!’ But this very simple game is almost impossible to crack. Also, as a producer, I’m excited to get into this new arena.”

Rob Wade, the president of alternative entertainment at Fox, also had positive things to say about the series. “Mike Darnell and Arthur Smith are two of the most innovative and creative minds in unscripted television whose collaborations have been responsible for so many attention-grabbing Fox hits,” he remarked. “Along with our incredibly entertaining host, Rob Lowe, they are the ideal partners for this one-of-a kind high-velocity competition series that takes the game show genre to the next level.”

“Rob Lowe is the real deal,” added the aforementioned Darnell. “We’re incredibly lucky to have someone so committed to quality, and who brings an unparalleled zeal to each of his projects. He’s the perfect partner for this new series that is a literal thrill ride for your brain.”