Michael Bublé Tour 2019: Tickets & Dates

In a very special…uh…special, Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé will perform a selection of his romantic hits tonight on NBC at 10 p.m. in an hour-long program, his seventh on the network. He’ll take viewers on a journey through his extraordinary career while featuring six songs from his new album Love, including “When You’re Smiling,” and “Such a Night.” Accompanied by a 36-piece orchestra, Bublé will also perform some classics that inspired him including “Fly Me to the Moon” and “You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You.”
Also on the docket are a selection of romantic lullabies like “My Funny Valentine” and a duet with guest artist Cécile McLorin Salvant on “La Vie en Rose.” Bublé’s original songs, including the popular “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Home,” and “It’s a Beautiful Day,” will also come out to play.
If you like what you see tonight and want to check out Bublé live on tour, you’re in luck: he’s on the road this year. Here’s where you can catch Bublé in a city near you:
Michael Bublé 2019 Tour Dates
The singer’s latest tour started last month in Tampa, Fla. and will wrap up after summer in September.
“I’m going to go back to what I was made to do,” Bublé said in a statement. “I’m going to come back to a world that needs love and romance and laughter more than it has in a long time. I’m going to be a conduit to that. This is the greatest record I’ve ever made.”
The tour’s remaining dates will take the singer to St. Louis, Mo., San Diego, Calif., Portland, Ore., and more. The remaining dates are as follows:
Mar. 22, 2019: Enterprise Center in Saint Louis, Mo.
Mar. 23, 2019: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nev.
Mar. 25, 2019: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
Mar. 26, 2019: Toyota Center in Houston, TX
Mar. 27, 2019: AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX
Mar. 29, 2019: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ
Mar. 30, 2019: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV
Mar. 31, 2019: Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, Calif.
Apr. 02, 2019: Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Apr. 03, 2019: ORACLE Arena in Oakland, Calif.
Apr. 05, 2019: Moda Center in Portland, Ore.
Apr. 06, 2019: Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.
Apr. 12, 2019: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
Apr. 15, 2019: Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB
Apr. 18, 2019: SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK
Apr. 19, 2019: Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, MB
Jul. 10, 2019: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Jul. 13, 2019: Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.
Jul. 15, 2019: Bok Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Jul. 17, 2019: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.
Jul. 19, 2019: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Jul. 20, 2019: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.
Jul. 21, 2019: Value City Arena in Schottenstein Center, Ohio
Jul. 23, 2019: Dunkin Donuts in Providence, R.I.
Jul. 24, 2019: Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.
Jul. 26, 2019: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
Jul. 27, 2019: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
Jul. 29, 2019: Budweiser Gardens in London, ON
Jul. 30, 2019: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON
Aug. 03, 2019: Videotron Centre in Quebec City, QC
Sep. 21, 2019: Casino du Lac Leamy in Gatineau, QC
The “Don’t Believe the Rumors” Tour is the sixth tour in Buble’s storied career. The tour will come to a close in late September with his last show taking place in his home country of Canada at the Casino du Lac Leamy.