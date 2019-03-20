Michael Bublé Tour 2019: Tickets & Dates

In a very special…uh…special, Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé will perform a selection of his romantic hits tonight on NBC at 10 p.m. in an hour-long program, his seventh on the network. He’ll take viewers on a journey through his extraordinary career while featuring six songs from his new album Love, including “When You’re Smiling,” and “Such a Night.” Accompanied by a 36-piece orchestra, Bublé will also perform some classics that inspired him including “Fly Me to the Moon” and “You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You.”

Also on the docket are a selection of romantic lullabies like “My Funny Valentine” and a duet with guest artist Cécile McLorin Salvant on “La Vie en Rose.” Bublé’s original songs, including the popular “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Home,” and “It’s a Beautiful Day,” will also come out to play.

If you like what you see tonight and want to check out Bublé live on tour, you’re in luck: he’s on the road this year. Here’s where you can catch Bublé in a city near you:

Michael Bublé 2019 Tour Dates

The singer’s latest tour started last month in Tampa, Fla. and will wrap up after summer in September.

“I’m going to go back to what I was made to do,” Bublé said in a statement. “I’m going to come back to a world that needs love and romance and laughter more than it has in a long time. I’m going to be a conduit to that. This is the greatest record I’ve ever made.”

Michael Bublé's U.S. 2019 Tour is Announced! Michael will perform a series of concerts during a 27-city U.S. Tour starting in February. More dates around the world will be announced soon. For ticket and VIP information, visit https://t.co/RJai2mj2v0.#MichaelBublé pic.twitter.com/t1NXIuFP49 — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) November 8, 2018

The tour’s remaining dates will take the singer to St. Louis, Mo., San Diego, Calif., Portland, Ore., and more. The remaining dates are as follows:

Mar. 22, 2019: Enterprise Center in Saint Louis, Mo.

Mar. 23, 2019: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nev.

Mar. 25, 2019: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

Mar. 26, 2019: Toyota Center in Houston, TX

Mar. 27, 2019: AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

Mar. 29, 2019: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ

Mar. 30, 2019: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Mar. 31, 2019: Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, Calif.

Apr. 02, 2019: Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Apr. 03, 2019: ORACLE Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Apr. 05, 2019: Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

Apr. 06, 2019: Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.

Apr. 12, 2019: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC

Apr. 15, 2019: Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB

Apr. 18, 2019: SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK

Apr. 19, 2019: Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, MB

Jul. 10, 2019: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Jul. 13, 2019: Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.

Jul. 15, 2019: Bok Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Jul. 17, 2019: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.

Jul. 19, 2019: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Jul. 20, 2019: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Jul. 21, 2019: Value City Arena in Schottenstein Center, Ohio

Jul. 23, 2019: Dunkin Donuts in Providence, R.I.

Jul. 24, 2019: Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

Jul. 26, 2019: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON

Jul. 27, 2019: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON

Jul. 29, 2019: Budweiser Gardens in London, ON

Jul. 30, 2019: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON

Aug. 03, 2019: Videotron Centre in Quebec City, QC

Sep. 21, 2019: Casino du Lac Leamy in Gatineau, QC

The “Don’t Believe the Rumors” Tour is the sixth tour in Buble’s storied career. The tour will come to a close in late September with his last show taking place in his home country of Canada at the Casino du Lac Leamy.