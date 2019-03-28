Michael Jackson Had Moonwalker Candy at Neverland, Says Jay Z Producer

Michael Jackson has been dead for almost ten years and he’s missed.

The King of Pop suffered an episode of cardiac arrest due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication on June 25, 2009 and he’s left many memories for people.

Jackson’s portfolio is so diverse that he even contributed to basketball culture.

Did you know that Jackson did a music video collaboration with Michael Jordan in the song, “Jam?”

Sure did!

While you see the intersection of sports and entertainment as ‘a thing’ in today’s world, esteemed writer, Jared Zwerling dissected it in a May 14, 2013 piece titled, Oral history: MJ meets MJ for ‘Jam’ video.

It’s a great read.

In it, Zwerling keenly states that when Jordan and Jackson did this music video, not only were music videos in their heyday, but also the entertainment world had never seen a cross-over interaction of that magnitude on a global scale. Plus, MJ and MJ had a special ring to it.

Michael Jackson was ahead of his time, for sure!

Jackson was so ahead of his time that he had his own candy bar.

Yes, a candy bar!

Insert Ty Fyffe, producer of the classic summer anthem, Rump Shaker. Fyfe has produced for any and everybody like LL Cool J, 50 Cent, Pharrell and Teddy Riley

Fyffe says that he went to watch the screener of 90s film, Adams Family Values with Teddy Riley at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. It was there that he saw the exclusivity of the Neverland Ranch concession stand.

“It was so crazy because it was like a real movie theater people really work behind the concession stands,” Ty Fyfe told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I saw the Oscar, the big, tall one in the gold and like it was just different. And we were in there warching the movie and I’m [thinking] ‘like I’m watching a movie with Michael Jackson.’ It was just crazy!”

At that moment, Fyfe said his life would change.

“I went to the concession stand they had moon walker candy,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“It was just different!”

Fyffe said he saved the candy wrapper for ever and ever but can’t find it. However he did descibe the consistency of the candy. “Yeah it was like chocolate,” he said.

“Like people have Hershey bar or Kit Kat, he has Moonwalker Candy. It was crazy!”

And he didn’t have to pay a dime!