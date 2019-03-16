Michael Thalassitis Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Thalassitis, one of the stars of “Love Island” and a former professional soccer player, was found dead in the woods near his home at 26. Various reports from the UK on March 16 confirmed that Thalassitis had tragically passed away, in addition to social media posts from his co-stars.

Thalassitis, a native of London but who represented Cyprus in international soccer, was known more for his reality TV career than for his exploits in sports. Thalassitis competed in “Love Island” in the summer of 2017 and on “Celebs Go Dating” in 2018. In his reality career, Thalassitis had been given the nickname “Muggy Mike.”

Michael Thalassitis’ cause of death has not been made public. In addition to his on-screen persona, Thatlassitis is also remembered for dating fellow reality star Megan McKenna of “The Only Way Is Essex.” The pair broke up in 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Thalassitis Was Grieving the Loss of His Grandmother, Who Died a Day Before He Did

The Sun reports that Thalassitis was found close to his home in Essex on March 15. The Sun’s Dan Wootton tweeted that he had spoke to Thalassitis on March 14. Wootton said the reality star was grieving the loss of his grandmother. The reporter added that Thalassitis’ grandmother “was 94 and he had moved in to live with her because she needed a full-time carer. He assured me he was fine and was excited about the launch of his shop. There was so much in store for his future that this is truly senseless.”

In a more personal message, Wootton said of Thalassitis, “Mike wasn’t the lad you saw on Love Island. He was tender and sensitive and vulnerable and desperate for true love. Rest in peace, mate. I will miss you.”

2. Thalassitis Missed on Playing for Cyrpus’ Full-International Team in 2014 Due to an ACL Injury

Thalassitis’ soccer career appeared to end in 2017 with a spell with non-league Margate. The striker began his career at Stevenage before bouncing around non-league teams through England including Bishop’s Stortford, St. Albans and Welling United. In May 2014, Thalassitis missed out joining up with Cyrpus international team for a match with Japan after he suffered an ACL injury. Thalassitis played for Cyprus at Under-19, playing three times, and Under-21, where played four times and scored two goals.

3. Thalassitis’ Friend Danny Cutts Died Suddenly in December 2018

Thalassitis’ friend Danny Cutts passed away in December 2018.

Also in 2018, “Love Island” star Sophie Gradon was also found dead.

4. Thalassitis Was About to Open a Restaurant

Numerous reports say that in addition to his reality TV career, Thalassitis had been due to open a restaurant in London in 2019.

5. Reality Stars & Fans Have Taken to Social Media to Pay Tribute to Thalassitis

As news of Thalassitis’ passing spread, reality TV stars, fans of Thalassitis, as well as his former soccer teams have taken to social media to share their grief. Here are some of the most poignant tributes:

RIP Mike Thalassitis. If he did commit suicide, support needs to be offered to reality tv stars. So many are open to talking about their struggles since exiting a show of that calibre, it’s absolutely tragic 💔 — Reece Douglas (@reecedouglas1) March 16, 2019

Mike Thalassitis found dead aged 26. That’s the second who has died and whilst I can’t confirm that it’s suicide, I’m thinking it will be. Isn’t it time we stopped building up these people with immediate fame to simply drop them when they’ve been used up? #MikeThalassitis x — Emma Kenny (@emmakennytv) March 16, 2019

Sorry to hear about the death of Mike Thalassitis aged 26. Known as muggy Mike on Love Island. Tragic. So young. RIP. — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) March 16, 2019

All of us at Ebbsfleet United FC are shocked and saddened to hear of the death of our former striker Michael Thalassitis. RIP Michael – and our heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends. https://t.co/fkywn47Z1l pic.twitter.com/B7ezhow4EA — Ebbsfleet United FC (@EUFCofficial) March 16, 2019

In absolute shock. Mike Thalassitis your lovely self and smile will be truly missed. I send my love and condolences to all of his friends and family at this awful time. Will never be forgotten. RIP 💔 — Kady (@kadymcdermottx) March 16, 2019

Everybody at #StevenageFC is shocked & saddened to hear the tragic news about former player Michael Thalassitis. Our sincerest condolences go to his family & friends. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gfByhMsjaX — Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) March 16, 2019

