Michaele Schon, Neal Schon’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michaele Salahi Schon, a former reality star on the Real Housewives of D.C. who made headlines when she and her former husband crashed a dinner at the White House, is the current wife of Journey guitarist Neal Schon. They both left their former relationships in 2011 to be together and got married in December of 2013. They had dated previously in the 1990s.

The couple is back in the headlines after filing a lawsuit against entertainment company Live Nation. The Schons allege that a security guard assaulted Michaele during a concert in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2017, according to court documents cited by TMZ. Neal Schon reportedly stated in the lawsuit that a guard pushed Michaele into a PA system as she was taking pictures of him on-stage and claims the act had been planned.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Neal Schon Says His Wife Suffered Long-Lasting Injuries & Alleges That the Reported Attack Was Intentional

Neal Schon alleges on his personal Facebook page that the reported assault on his wife had been planned. A commenter asked on his Facebook page where “Richie” was during the alleged attack, noting that he normally kept “an eye on Michaele” during concerts. Schon responded that Richie had been “lured away” and that “the guy got her when he looked away.”

Further down in the chat, Schon wrote that Michaele suffered serious damage from being pushed. He wrote, “It’s been nearly 2 years since and my wife has not bounced back as new Lesions on her brain were attributed to the attack.”

Schon added that the security team would have known who Michaele is and that she had never had any issues before when taking pictures at Journey concerts. “She shot the whole night and was introduced to the head Security in place but they kept switching it up with different guys and near the very end the Confetti flu and it was intentionally done to her as you will see with Mountain of evidence we have compiled.”

As for why the lawsuit took two years to be filed, Schon had an answer for that in the comments as well. He wrote that he and Michaele had been occupied taking care of Michaele’s mother (more on that later in this article). He also wrote, “Then getting run around from ATTY to Attorney for the most part they are all money blood sucking ass holes. Some legal systems take long and also very.corrupt.”

2. Michaele Schon’s Former Husband, Tareq Salahi, Told Police in 2011 He Feared His Wife Had Been Kidnapped; It Turned Out She Had Taken Off With Neal Schon & They Got Married Two Years Later

Michaele Schon was reported missing by then-husband Tareq Salahi in September of 2011. Salahi called the Warren County Sheriff’s Department after he said Michaele went to a hair appointment and never returned home.

But Schon was perfectly fine. It turned out that she had willingly left home to meet up with the man who would eventually become her husband: Neal Schon. The Washington Post reported at the time that a publicist for Journey had confirmed to the newspaper that Michaele had joined the guitarist at a show in Memphis, Tennessee. Salahi filed for divorce days later.

Michaele Salahi and Neal Schon had known each other since the 1990s. She told E! that she had dated both Schon and Salahi in their younger years, but chose to marry Salahi because the rock and roll lifestyle did not appeal to her at the time. She said that after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, she didn’t think that lifestyle was a healthy choice.

Michaele and Neal tied the knot on December 15, 2013, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The wedding was broadcast on pay-per-view.

3. Michaele Schon & Then-Husband Tareq Salahi Were Called to Testify Before Congress After Crashing a State Dinner at the White House

Michaele and Tareq Salahi were perhaps best known for attending a state dinner at the White House. The incident made headlines in 2009 because the couple had not been invited. It was the first state dinner hosted by President Obama after taking office; they met the president as well as VP Joe Biden.

A TV crew from Bravo was with them at the time. They were shooting footage for the Real Housewives of D.C., which lasted just one season on the network.

It appeared that security never checked the list to confirm whether the Salahi’s were supposed to be there. The Secret Service took responsibility for the breach.

In January of 2010, the Salahi’s appeared before the House Homeland Security Committee as lawmakers investigated how they could have bypassed the Secret Service. But the couple pleaded the 5th Amendment and refused to answer questions.

4. Michaele Schon Fought to Become Her Mother’s Guardian After Rosemary Holt Was Placed in an Assisted Living Facility by a Virginia Lawyer

Michaele Schon and her husband have worked to raise awareness of the issue of elder abuse since dealing with a legal battle concerning Michaele’s own mother. In a news release from November of 2018, the Schons explained that Schon’s mother, Rosemary Holt, had been hospitalized in Virginia after falling down in a parking lot. The hospital assigned a lawyer as her temporary guardian, who put Holt in an assisted living facility.

Schon said she was not consulted about her mother’s care and claimed that Holt was not receiving adequate treatment at the facility. In the petition requesting to become Holt’s guardian, Schon stated that the Virginia Hospital Center had incorrectly diagnosed her mother with dementia, that Holt suffered lacerations while at the assisted living facility and that she was denied dental care.

Schon added that she and her husband wanted to transfer Holt from Virginia to California and that they had already been paying for all of Holt’s medical expenses. The Schons set up a home for Holt with the “necessary nursing care.”

Michaele and Neal Schon ultimately won the case. They shared on Facebook in January of 2019 that Rosemary Holt had been settled into her new home and was doing well.

5. Michaele Schon Has Worked as a Model, TV Personality & Makeup Artist

Michaele Schon was born Michaele Holt in October of 1965. She grew up in Florida and attended Catholic School, according to People. She and her family eventually moved to Fairfax County, Virginia.

Schon’s professional career has included stints both in front of and behind a camera. According to her Linkedin profile, which does not appear to have been updated since her divorce, she began working as a model in 1990. Schon also filled in as a guest-anchor on NBC’s TODAY show on September 24, 2010. She appeared alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb and shared the appearance on YouTube. Schon has also worked as a makeup artist. Her IMDB profile lists that she worked as an artist on the TV series documetary “American Experience” in 2001.

