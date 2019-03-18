Does Mike Get Fired on Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club Tonight?

Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan is often rumored to be joining the show and this season is no different. Could this time be her season? For more photos of Lindsay Lohan, click Lindsay Lohan is often rumored to be joining the show and this season is no different. Could this time be her season? For more photos of Lindsay Lohan, click here . (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Lindsey Lohan’s Beach Club airs Monday at 10 p.m. on MTV, and in an exclusive promo for tonight’s episode, it looks like Mike is facing some unexpected consequences after going a little too far in front of customers.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s new episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, Lohan gets a call from her partner Panos Spentzos to discuss cuts to their staff, when one ambassador informs the two that one of the club ambassador’s is exposing himself to customers.

“I look stupid right now because this ass—-,” the club’s general manager informs both Lohan and Spentzos over the phone. “Mike is naked and I have like 30 people taking pictures of him.”

"Mike is naked, and I heard someone like put crackers in his ass****." 🙃 All new #LohanBeachClub TOMORROW at 10/9c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/rTqejZglN7 — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@lohanbeachclub) March 17, 2019

“When I left everything was perfect and then I’m gone for only 30 minutes and it’s like, what the f–k is going on,” a frustrated Spentzos exclaims. “Mike is naked and I heard that someone put crackers in his ass—-, who does that?!” She goes on to explain that Mike’s actions leave the club looking “disgraced” and Lohan angrily chimes in.

“And then who does that fall back on at the end of the day? Not even you, me,” she says, reiterating the importance of protecting her “brand.”

“This is completely unacceptable,” she adds in a solo confessional. “Mike didn’t just like moon people, he took his pants off. It’s so disrespectful and it makes me look like a horrible person and that I’m not a good boss and that I’m not good at doing this job.”

If you're standing without underwear with bread in your cheeks, you might have just taken it TOO far. 😳 All new #LohanBeachClub Monday at 10/9c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/UaHb2j5869 — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@lohanbeachclub) March 16, 2019

The above clip shows Mike walking around while holding his privates and asking some of the ladies to help him “get the bread out of his crack.” Someone else then tells him to “eat it,” [the bread] while some of the girls look thoroughly disgusted. A few of the other ambassadors claim Mike was just craving attention, and Sara, the VIP Hostess, accused Mike of being disrespectful during a solo clip.

“I don’t think Mike realizes how bad this is,” she tells the cameras. “And how disrespectful it is to the brand, to Lindsay, to Panos.”

When George, the general manager, asks Mike to step down and put his shorts on, he does so willingly, although some of the others tried to defend him by saying he was “just trying to have a little fun.” George explains that there are children around and that he was completely out of line.

Did Billy wait a little too late to start having fun in Mykonos? 🙃 Find out on #LohanBeachClub TONIGHT at 10/9c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/f0wIHdk8k9 — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@lohanbeachclub) March 18, 2019

“We have kids all around,” he tells Mike. “You cannot do it like this. This is a public beach,” he continues. Mike apologizes and tells George his concerns are “noted,” but after George informs Spentzos and Lohan what happened, they are both angry.

Lohan wonders if the ambassador’s all think they can just start getting “f–cked up” and “screw things up,” because their last days are approaching. She then exclaims that Mike is “done.”

What do you think about Mike’s pants-less antics at the club? Do you think he was being inappropriate or was he just having some fun? Let us know in the comments below and tune in tonight at 10 p.m. to catch the newest episode of Linday Lohan’s Beach Club to see if Lohan goes through with firing Mike.

