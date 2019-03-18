Nene and Gregg Leakes’ Relationship: Have They Separated?

On Real Housewives of Atlanta this season, Nene Leakes has given viewers an inside look at her relationship with longtime husband, Gregg, who was undergoing cancer treatments. Nene revealed that they had been having their ups and downs but the cancer battle was intensifying some of their issues. Nene said her husband wasn’t treating her well, while she was trying to be strong in the situation. It apparently all comes to a head on the show and the two may be heading to separate.

Nene previously opened up about her struggles with Gregg on an episode of RHOA, saying, “A lot of people think that he’s such an angel, and I’m not saying that he’s not. He’s a sweet guy; he’s a good guy … but he’s a fucking asshole when he wants to be.” She also said that Gregg had been taking out some of his emotions on her.

According to Bravo, Gregg ended up issuing a publicly apologize for some of his behavior towards his wife, as shows this season have been airing. In a post on Instagram, Gregg wrote, “We always hurt the ones we love because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back. I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I pray to God to get it together. She’s done NO wrong. This is ALL on me.” This was the last post that Gregg made on his Instagram about or featuring his wife.

As for Nene, her latest post with husband Gregg was made for Valentine’s Day on Instagram.

MTO News reported that Gregg Leakes moved out of the house that he has shared with his wife and on is on his own. And, it sounds like the two may still be living separately. Gregg wrote an Instagram post about forgiveness, addressed to “all my men,” according to Radar Online. Nene reportedly commented on it, writing, “Well u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach. You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool.”

Nene later deleted her comments and explained herself further on Twitter, writing, “I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not be mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”