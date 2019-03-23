How to Watch Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 Red (Orange) Carpet Live Stream

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are live tonight, honoring the younger generation’s favorites in pop culture. Ahead of the award show, the celebrity guests and nominees walk the “Orange Carpet,” engaging in interviews and posing for photos in fashions reflective of their personal styles.

According to Hollywood Life, Nickelodeon will be live streaming their orange carpet pre-show coverage on social media. The live stream starts at 7:30pm ET, and will run for approximately thirty minutes before the Kids’ Choice Awards begin at 8pm ET. Their handles for all three platforms are @Nickelodeon, and they have over 33.4 million followers across the three platforms combined.

To live stream on their Instagram page, click here.

For Twitter, click here.

Their Facebook live coverage is accessible on their newsfeed here.

Teen social media stars Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels will be hosting the live stream event. In addition to celebrity appearances and interviews, Hollywood Life says that the Orange Carpet will also feature a performance of “Low Key” by Ally Brooke (formerly from the music group “Fifth Harmony”) and a cameo from social media phenomenon Doug the Pug.

ET says that they will also be on the orange carpet this year, giving viewers exclusive celebrity content ahead of the show. You will be able to tune in and live stream their coverage on ET Live here.

DJ Khaled is the Kids’ Choice Awards host this year so he will be heavily featured on the orange carpet. In addition to being this year’s host of the Kids’ Choice Awards, he is also nominated in three different categories: Favorite Male Singer, Favorite Collaboration (for “No Brainer”), and Favorite TV Judges (for The Four: Battle for Stardom). One of his collaborators for “No Brainer,” Quavo, is scheduled to perform during the show with Offset and Takeoff, so the trio are likely to walk the orange carpet.

The awards to be given out tonight include a broad range of fun, kid-friendly categories, including “Favorite Video Game,” “Favorite Cartoon,” “Favorite Superhero,” and “Favorite Male Voice From an Animated Movie.” James Corden, Zendaya, Jace Norman, Joey King, Millie Bobby Brown, and Chadwick Boseman are only a few of the celebrities nominated tonight, many of whom should be present at the ceremony and would therefore be walking the carpet before it begins. Avengers: Infinity War has the most nominations this year with 10 total. Many of the film’s actors have their own individual nominations, so expect that at least some of them will be in attendance at the show and on the orange carpet. Since Nickelodeon hosts the awards show, many of their shows’ stars will be present, even if they themselves have not been nominated in any of the categories.

Tune in to the Orange Carpet at 7:30pm ET, immediately followed by the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards on Nickelodeon, hosted by DJ Khaled, on Saturday March 23 at 8pm ET.