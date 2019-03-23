Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019 Performers & Presenters

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is finally here, and fans of the awards show are finally gearing up for slime season! The annual ceremony kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

This year’s event will be broadcast live with DJ Khaled hosting the show and a plethora of celebs appearing throughout the evening, including Ariana Grande, Chris Pratt, Jason Sudeikis, Noah Centineo, Paris Berelc, Caleb McLaughlin, Kiernan Shipka and Adam Sandler, among many others.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the Kids Choice Awards, the fate of the nominated celebs is placed in the hands of the kids, who get to vote for their favorites throughout the night. Some of the categories include Favorite Funny TV Show, Favorite Superhero and Favorite Cartoon.

The Kids’s Choice Awards will air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon. The show can also be streamed with a Sling TV membership or through a subscription with Philo, for those who might not have access to a television. Nickelodeon’s website doesn’t feature a live stream option, but the Nick App typically has its shows and events available the next day.

So who will be performing this year’s Kids Choice Awards? According to Newsweek, Migos members Takeoff, Offset and Quavo will perform during the live event this evening. The group will perform a medley of their hits while joined onstage by producer and songwriter DJ Mustard. Past performers include JoJo Siwa, N.E.R.D, Camila Cabello, and Machine Gun Kelly, among others.

If you want to check out the pre-show festivity, tune into the orange carpet pre-show live stream, which starts at 7:25 PM ET and will be available to watch on YouTube, which you can view below.

DJ Khaled, who was also nominated for three awards this year, told Entertainment Tonight back in February that his 2-year-old son is the primary reason why he wanted to host the show, and he claimed to be “about the young world, the future, the kids…anything that makes the kids happy.”

“Father of Asahd is here to let you know the biggest party of the year is about to go up,” Khaled, 43, said in a Nickelodeon press release after announcing his gig as host. “That’s right, March 23rd I’m your host, DJ Khaled for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. I’ll see you soon!”

Speaking of nominees, Khaled will be joined by a few first-time nominees, which include Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo, Bebe Rexha, Tyra Banks, Neil Patrick Harris and Riverdale, according to iHeartRadio.

For a full list of the Kids Choice Awards nominees, click here, otherwise check out the categories below:

Favorite Funny TV Show

Favorite TV Drama

Favorite Reality Show

Favorite TV Host

Favorite TV Judges

Favorite Cartoon

Favorite Male TV Star

Favorite Female TV Star

Favorite Movie

Favorite Movie Actor

Favorite Movie Actress

Favorite Superhero

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Favorite Animated Movie

Favorite Male Voice From an Animated Movie

Favorite Female Voice From an Animated Movie

Favorite Music Group

Favorite Male Artist

Favorite Female Artist

Favorite Breakout Artist

Favorite Song

Favorite Collaboration

Favorite Social Media Star

Favorite Global Music Star

Favorite Video Game

Favorite Gamer

Favorite Social Star

How Do You Want to Help?

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT to catch the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019.

READ NEXT: Are Whitney Thore & Buddy Bell Engaged on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

