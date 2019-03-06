Nicole Lopez-Alvar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Bachelor‘s Nicole Lopez-Alvar may not have won Colton Underwood’s heart, but tonight she’ll return along with the rest of the cast to confront one another (and Colton) for a final showdown. The special offers the lowdown on all the drama that went down throughout Season 23.

Lopez-Alvar is sure to bring some heat to the “Women Tell All” episode and her beef with Onyeka Ehie will most definitely be on the table for discussion.

Ahead of tonight’s Bachelor special, here’s everything you need to know about Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

1. Nicole Lopez-Alvar Was Eliminated from The Bachelor in Week 5

Following an altercation with cast mate Onyeka Ehie, both ladies were eliminated by Colton in the fifth episode of the season.

At the start of Week 5, 13 ladies remained vying for the attention and heart of Colton, the former professional football player and charity founder from Washington, Ill. Lopez-Alvar, the 25-year-old social media coordinator from Miami, Fla., was still in the mix as the contestants traveled with Underwood to Khao Lak, Thailand. After three ladies were chopped from the competition (following Elyse Dehlbom’s voluntary exit and Lopez-Alvar’s elimination), 10 women remained.

2. Lopez-Alvar Revealed That She Loves to Sing

In her introduction video for the show, Lopez-Alvar revealed that her “fun skill” that she has is “…singing and I love imitating artists like Beyoncé or Ariana Grande.”

3. Lopez-Alvar Studied Broadcast Journalism in School

According to her LinkedIn page, Lopez-Alvar graduated from the University of Miami in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism. She has worked as a writer and producer, including gigs at the Miami News Times and WSVN Channel 7. Currently, she works for SWARM Event Agency. According to SWARM’s site, the company is a “full-service event agency” that was “ranked No. 98 fastest growing business in America by Inc. Magazine.”

While in school, Lopez-Alvar was a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority, a content producer for the “Off the Wire” late night comedy show, and part of an a cappella singing ensemble.

4. Lopez-Alvar’s Family is from Havana, Cuba

Lopez-Alvar’s family is “originally from Havana, Cuba, and she’s extremely proud of her roots,” but she grew up in Miami and stayed in the city for college and into her post-collegiate professional life. She currently lives with her mom, brother, and grandma. She’s especially close to her grandmother and told ABC that she “can’t wait for Colton to try some of her grandma’s cooking.”

5. Lopez-Alvar Isn’t A Football Fan (Sorry, Colton)

Despite Colton Underwood’s former position in the NFL, Lopez-Alvar has been clear on her Instagram page that she is just not into sports. In one boomerang post (see above), she used a popular meme format and wrote in the caption: “Crush: are you into football? Me: no not really Crush: oh cuz I am Me:”

That said, she’s a supporter of her alma mater’s football team, the Miami Hurricanes. Lopez-Alvar also seems to be quite athletic despite her feelings about America’s favorite pastime; her posts on Instagram show that she is a skier, and recently spent time on a ski trip to Aspen, Colo.