Nipsey Hussle Dating History: Who Has He Dated?

Nipsey Hussle, the rapper known for his work in the community and his album, Victory Lap, has been in serious relationships over the years. Two of them produced children, a son and a daughter.

Hussle was shot to death in the parking lot outside his store, Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019. “At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased,” the LAPD wrote in its initial tweet. It was later confirmed that the deceased person was Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom.

He leaves behind a net worth of about $8 million.

Here’s what you need to know about his past dating relationships:

Lauren London

Lauren London is an actress who has starred in the cult classic ATL. According to GQ, she was going to star in John Singleton’s Snowfall, but dropped out of the movie after she became pregnant with Nipsey Hussle’s son.

Their son is named Kross and, according to GQ, they’d been together for five years. ” “I did not slide into his DMs. My homeboy did….” she told the magazine. She previously dated Lil Wayne, with whom she also has a child.

In 2017, the couple broke up with Nipsey Hussle writing on Twitter, “@LaurenLondon and I had a dope relationship and made a Beautiful child. we are deciding to separate and raise our Son together as the main priority. This was A mutual choice and We will function with each-other as family w love and respect.” But it appears they were back together at the time of his death.

Tanisha Asghedom

Tanisha Asghedom has stoked speculation over the years that she was reconciling with Hussle, despite his relationship with Lauren London.

According to BET, when a fan asked in 2017 whether she was getting back together with the rapper, she responded, “We never broke up lol show me the blog.”

She also attempted to tweet at London, writing, “He told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me,” BET reported. Here’s the full tweet: “@Hits92FLL @IamLaurenLondon he told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me.” Tanisha goes by the name Chyna Hussle.

@Hits92FLL @IamLaurenLondon he told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me — tanisha (@chynahussle) May 22, 2014

Nipsey appeared close to the couple’s child, Emani.

In 2013, she wrote on Facebook, “I’m very beautiful I love my life and how I live it I move fast and yea b*tch my fist do do so don’t judge its book by its cover I still have it in me hahahaha I’m a lil older calmed down but don’t test the waters u might drown.”

That same year, she shared a picture of Nipsey and wrote, “What me and emani is the only one that can get him to smile hahaha.”

