Nipsey Hussle Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nipsey Hussle, the Los Angeles-based rapper who was shot to death on March 31, 2019, was a millionaire at the time of his death.

Real name Ermias Asghedomon, and born in 1985, Nipsey Hussle’s career began taking off a decade before his death with the release of his first single, Hussle in the House. His mixtapes soon found a big following as did his efforts to improve the community later in his career.

Nipsey Hussle Net Worth: $8 Million

At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle was worth about $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He built his net worth through his music career but also the store where he sold merchandise and where, tragically, he was gunned down. The suspect is not yet clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nipsey Hussle Founded His Own Record Label & Released a Major Studio Album

In the beginning, Nipsey Hussle started releasing mixtapes. The first was called Slauson Boy Vol. 1. He signed with Cinematic Music Group and Epic Records. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he released two mixtapes called Bullets Ain’t Got No Name, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. His debut single came out in 2009, and he soon released a mixtape called Bullets Ain’t Got No Name.

After Epic Records released him in 2010, he started his own record label called All Money, Celebrity Net Worth reported. His major studio album came out the year of his death and was called Victory Lap.

Initially, he sold mixtapes for $100, telling GQ, “The marketing for the mixtape was that we only made a thousand units and sold them for a hundred dollars apiece. It was a scarcity model. Jay-Z bought a few copies, et cetera.”

The rapper has described to Forbes how important it was to him to be self made. “Being self-made means never making an excuse as to why you can’t take steps toward whatever your goal is,” he said. “There’s always something you can do. You may not always have the necessary tools and resources, but you always have something.”

2. Nipsey Hussle Was Associated With a Clothing Store, Which Was Where He Was Shot

All of Nipsey Hussle’s fortune did not derive from his music. He had also moved into the world of merchandise, and he was associated with a store. Tragically, that is where he was shot and killed.

According to NBC News, the rapper was shot in the parking lot of his store, which was called Marathon Clothing. It was located on West Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles.

You can find the website for Marathon Clothing here. He also opened a “professional co-working space called Vector90 in Crenshaw,” where he grew up. The goal was to bring economic success to an overlooked area of the community.

GQ described all of his ventures as “a crypto-currency business, a co-working space, a STEM program for inner-city kids, a fish shop, a barbershop, and a clothing store—The Marathon—located on Slauson that’s always full of locals and visiting fans.”

3. Hussle Was Nominated for a Grammy Award

According to NBC News, Nipsey Hussle’s music was finally on the radar of major awards ceremonies.

His debut studio album Victory Lap was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in the year he died, NBC reported. Top artists appeared on Victory Lap, including Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and The-Dream, Pitchfork reports.

He once expressed humility to Forbes though, saying, “There are a couple important principles that I lead by. First, you have to be willing to do every job. I think that’s really important, even if you’re considered the boss or the leader. I take the trash out, I sweep the floor, and I’m always willing to.”

4. Nipsey Hussle Collaborated With Some Top Names

Nipsey Hussle’s star had risen high enough that he collaborated musically with some of rap’s biggest names.

One of those collaborates was Drake in 2009 on Killer. Hussle also appeared on Snoop Dogg’s Malice in Wonderland album, according to Pitchfork, which reports that he also worked with artists such as YG, Rick Ross, and 9th Wonder.

5. Nipsey Leaves Behind Two Children as Heirs & Gave Back to the Community

Nipsey Hussle leaves behind a significant other, Lauren London, and two children. His children are named Emani and Kross Asghedom.

Kross is Nipsey’s child with London. Emani is his daughter with his ex, Tanisha Asghedom.

Hussle gave back to the community, investing in a major arts and culture project celebrating black Los Angeles.