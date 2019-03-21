Gabriel Glenn, Paris Jackson’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Between the controversial documentary Leaving Neverland premiering on HBO, and a reported suicide attempt, Paris Jackson has had quite the rough start to 2019. However, Michael Jackson’s only daughter, who’s now 20, appears to be making it through with the support of boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn.

While Gabriel first officially popped up on Jackson’s Instagram in June 2018, the two weren’t seen getting close with one another until their band, The SoundFlowers, performed at a fundraiser for F— Cancer in August of 2018. Initially, they claimed to be “just friends,” merely bandmates, Jackson and the musician were soon inseparable.

Jackson’s relationship with Gabriel continues to be going strong. On March 18, two days after her hospitalization, they walked the red carpet together at Netflix’s Dirt premiere in Los Angeles, with big smiles on their faces. And on Wednesday, the couple wore bunny ears to check out her godfather, Macauley Culkin’s “Bunny Ears” podcast at the Largo.

Here’s what you need to know about Gabriel Glenn:

1. Jackson Was Dating Model Cara Delevingne When She Hired Gabriel

Jackson, who announced on Twitter that she’s been bi-sexual since 14-years-old, was in an open relationship with model Cara Delevingne when she hired Gabriel into her band, The SoundFlowers.

Before Cara, Jackson was in a long-term relationship with ex-boyfriend, Michael Snoddy.

2. Gabriel is in a Heavy Metal Band Called Trash Dogs

While Gabriel sings and plays the ukelele in The SoundFlowers, he also performs with the LA-based rock band Trash Dogs. They play gigs up and down the famous Sunset Strip, including the Viper Room, Rainbow Bar & Grill, and Whiskey A-Go-Go. The heavy metal performers havedubbed themselves “Hollywood’s mangiest band.”

The Trash Dogs have performed with Jackson’s cousin, Austin Brown, and Paris looks to be their biggest fan. She attends most of their shows and take pictures for the band’s Instagram page before they perform.

3. Gabriel is a Living Ghost on Social Media

https://www.instagram.com/usernamenotavailabull/

With a famous girlfriend who’s constantly in the public eye, it must be refreshing for Jackson that Gabriel is not obsessed with social media. His personal page account, @usernotavailabull, has zero pictures, and yet, he has amassed over 3,000 followers.

The only time he’s seen on Instagram is when he’s tagged in band photos with The Soundflowers or TrashDogs, and the only couple photos posted are from Jackson herself.

4. Paris Did Not Fall Asleep at the Wheel While Out With Gabriel

It can be tough when the media is keeping such close tabs on your every movement, and Jackson might’ve reached her personal limit when it comes to constantly defending herself on Twitter. On Monday night, after the Daily Mail reported that she fell asleep at the wheel of the car while Gabriel pumped gas, Paris tweeted and then deleted this message to her 1.35 million followers.

“*Parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can’t see that i’m parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel…. when will this stop,” the 20-year-old tweeted late Monday. “This past week it’s been nonstop bulls–t i’m so sick of it.”

In fact, Paris has deleted all her tweets between March 17, and March 20, including the one in which she wrote, “they didn’t get the response they wanted from the doc, and a chill mellow reaction doesn’t sell stories so why not lie and create a story that does sell? pathetic.” Perhaps, she’s exhuasted herself from having to justify her every action of every day.

5. Date Night is a Trip to Universal City and KFC

While being the heiress to Michael Jackson’s fortune offers Paris the ability to live a pretty privileged life, the musician and model prefers to keep date nights with Gabriel pretty low key. While she regularly attends major industry events, most recently Vanity Faire’s 2019 Oscar Party and Versace’s Fall Fashion Show, on Saturday, the couple was seen walking around Universal City, grabbing dinner at Kentucky Fried Chicken, and then catching a movie. A few nights later, they wore bunny ears to see Macauley Culkin’s podcast.

READ NEXT: Rob Lowe’s Kids and Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know