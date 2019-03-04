Paris Jackson Instagram: Michael’s Daughter Celebrates Boyfriend on V-Day

Paris Jackson’s Instagram is filled with her passions, including activism, modeling, and tributes to her boyfriend and father. As Michael Jackson’s only daughter, her growth as an adult has been covered extensively with the media, but she’s managed to keep a low-profile lifestyle in spite of it all.

Jackson has not commented on the new HBO documentary about her father and the sexual abuse allegations laid against him, but she has vehemently maintained his innocence.

To RollingStone in 2017,Paris said that her father would “cry” every night to her during his court battle over molestation allegations; he was later acquitted. Paris said, “My dad would cry to me at night. Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do. And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m like, ‘How can people be so mean?'”

Jackson is now dating musician Gabriel Glenn, and has been for several months now. She gave him a special tribute on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Celebrates Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn on Instagram: ‘Thanks For Making Me Feel the Way Music Does’

On February 14, Jackson confirmed her relationship with a romantic post celebrating her love with Glenn, writing, “thanks for making me feel the way music does ♥️ #vday”

Glenn posted a similarly romantic Instagram on Valentine’s Day, captioned, “Love. Actually,” as you can see below:

Glenn & Jackson Are Bandmates in The Soundflowers, According to People

Like her father, Jackson is a singer and musician, and recently began collaborating in a new band called the Soundflowers. She and Glenn are bandmates, according to People, and even performed for Jackson’s grandmother, Katherine Jackson, over the summer.

The Soundflowers’ Instagram account has Glenn and Jackson’s relationship on full display, as can be seen in the image above.

Glenn appears to be both a singer and a guitarist in the band, and Jackson is a singer. You can catch a clip of her singing in the Instagram below:

In the past, Jackson has been open about her attraction to both men and women. To RollingStone she told an anecdote about being in love with a girl on a magazine cover when she was eight years old, and on her Instagram stories (according to People) she further confirmed her open sexuality.

Jackson wrote,