Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pastor John Gray is the Lead Pastor at Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina. A native of Cincinnatti, Ohio Gray is also a gospel recording artist, comedian, television host, reality television actor and a book author.

Here’s what you need to know about John Gray:

1. Pastor John Gray pastors Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina.

Reverend John Gray was named pastor of Relentless Church on June 3, 2018. Relentless Church was founded over 25 years ago by Pastors Ron and Hope Carpenter. The Carpenters left Relentless Church to serve in ministry at Jubilee Christian Center in San Jose, California.

Relentless Church is a 20,000 member mega-church in Greenville, South Carolina. According to the church’s website, their mission is: ’Where Purpose Comes Alive.’

Gray’s installation service last year according to Praise 106.1’s Aliyah Faust hosted notables like Kirk Franklin, Tamela Mann, William Murphy, Tasha Cobbs, William McDowell, Tyler Perry, Fantasia and the church’s former leaders, Ron and Hope Carpenter.

Before becoming lead pastor at Relentless Church, Gray had numberous stops as a youth pastor in New Jersey and in Florida. Gray was also an associate pastor at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

2. Pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer Gray have a TV show on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network.

Gray is the focus of The Book of John Gray on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network.

The show is a “dramedy docu-follow hybrid about the life of John Gray and his uniquely humorous way of helping people.”

More on the TV show via Oprah.com

John, who is an associate pastor at Houston’s Lakewood Church under Pastor Joel Osteen, is just beginning to achieve success. Known for his loud, hilarious, unconventional ways, John will give viewers unprecedented and intimate access into his church and home life. John uses his deep convictions, hard-earned wisdom and famous sense of humor to help people overcome their greatest challenges, all while facing his own everyday struggles as a husband and father.

3. Pastor John Gray appeared on an episode of Sister Sister with Tia Mowry-Hardrict & Tamera Mowry-Housley & gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

Gray appeared on a November 15, 1998 episode of Sister Sister as a background singer named Talbot.

On the episode titled My Father’s House, Gray was a choir member in “The Family,” the group headlined by mega-gospel recording artist, Kirk Franklin.

They sang Franklin’s hit, “Revolution.”

The episode’s plot per IMDB:

Jordan suffers Tamera’s wrath when he refuses to go to church; and Lisa turns Ray’s living room into a “holy sweat shop” after she offers to sew new choir robes.

4. Pastor John Gray has authored two books.

Gray made a name for himself as a comedian and singer on Christian tours before becoming an associate pastor at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.

He also has literary work in the form of two books:

I Am Number 8: Overlooked and Undervalued, but Not Forgotten by God.

Per Amazon: David was born a number 8–a hidden gem, often overlooked and undervalued by everyone except for God. For David, being a number 8 seemed like a curse until the day God transformed him from the unknown eighth son of Jesse into the much-honored king of Israel.

When God sends out an invitation to greatness, His directions don’t always make sense to us. You may feel like the most invisible, broken number 8 out there, but God sees your hidden value and is growing you for better things. David didn’t know it, but his time as a simple shepherd with a dull future did not go unnoticed by God. In David’s darkest moments, he was cultivating the kind of gifts, wisdom, and leadership he would need to become a king. Even when you’re an underdog in the eyes of the world, God is working behind the scenes to develop you into a king or queen.

Gray also wrote WIN FROM WITHIN

Per Barnes & Noble: WIN FROM WITHIN gives practical application to the story recorded in Genesis of Jacob wrestling with the man at the River Jabbok, and through it readers will learn how to become the persons they were created to be. The persons God intended each of us to be develops as we face our inner battles.

5. Bishop T.D. Jakes prayed for John Gray and suicidal thoughts at a leadership conference in early 2019.

The other night I shared an emotional embrace with Pastor John Gray. Then we talked for 13-minutes about life and faith. A convo I'll never forget. Hit the link in the bio to watch! pic.twitter.com/C31kOqd7nw — T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) April 21, 2018

During a pastors’ leadership conference at First Baptist Church in Glenarden, MD, Bishop T.D. Jakes, pastor of The Potter’s House, a non-denominational American megachurch in Dallas, Texas, prayed over Gray and noted the spirit of suicide continued to lurk in his home.

Jakes felt led to pray over Gray after Gray gave an emotional New Year’s Eve sermon where he admitted he’s thought about ending his marriage and ending his life.

“I don’t even want to open this up in public because I know how deep it is,” Jakes said as he approached Gray.

