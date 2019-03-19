Pauly’s Felony Marijuana Arrest Highlighted on Siesta Key

Pauly Paul, star of MTV’s Siesta Key, was arrested last summer for felony possession of marijuana. Pauly was pulled over by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in June, 2018 for possession of marijuana over 20 grams, a felony, according to online sheriff’s office records.

Pauly, whose real name is Paul Apostolides, was released on a $1,500 bond according to PEOPLE. TMZ reports that Apostolides had failed to appear in court for drinking with an open container, which caused a deputy to put him under surveillance. When the reality star was finally pulled over, the deputy smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding two bags of marijuana, which weighed 27.6 grams. In Florida, over 20 grams is considered a felony.

Earlier this month, an episode of Siesta Key showed Pauly finally getting a wake-up call following his arrest and highlighted just what happened that got him arrested in the first place. Apparently, Pauly was partying at Amanda’s after-party at Casey Key Fish House when he received a call about a warrant for open-container. He decided not to turn himself in for fear of wasting a weekend of fun in prison, and is eventually arrested (as stated above).

His cousin Alex Kompo bails him out of jail but finds out at the bail bonds store that Pauly lied to him, that Pauly was actually arrested for the 20 grams of marijuana found in his vehicle and that he was facing a felony charge.

When Pauly is finally bailed out of jail and gets in Alex’s car, he explains to Alex that he can’t have a felony on his record or his grandmother will “for sure” cut him off. After Pauly’s parents passed away, his grandmother had been funding his Siesta Key lifestyle, supplying him with an expensive car and thousands of dollars each month, according to Sarasota Magazine. However, she eventually finds his mugshot online and lets him know that he is out of the trust fund, and that she’ll be taking away his car.

“Not my car,” Pauly pleads. “No,” his grandmother corrects. “My car.”

Wish I could say the madness ended with tonights episode but you haven't seen anything yet 😩 #Siestakey — Pauly Paul (@newguypaulypaul) March 13, 2019

Last week’s episode involved a staged intervention for Pauly, that really didn’t accomplish much in terms of getting him help, as Pauly posted on Twitter that the intervention episode isn’t the end to the “madness” and that viewers haven’t “seen anything yet.” Just this morning Pauly also posted about having a “hangover from hell” so it doesn’t look like he plans on getting sober anytime soon, even with the threat of losing his trust fund and the help he receives from his grandmother.

What do you think about Pauly’s predicament? Do you think his grandmother should cut him off while he gets sober and straightens out his life, or do you think he needs to make his own choices and risk losing everything to help him see the error of his ways? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of Siesta Key and to keep following Pauly’s story.

