‘Growing Up Hip Hop’: Pepa’s Boyfriend Double Life

Tonight’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop will feature the cast going over the most dramatic moments of the season. One such drama involves Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton and her boyfriend Aundre Dean’s supposed double life. Learn more about the couple below.

During a teaser video, Pepa’s daughter Egypt Criss talked about the rumors surrounding Aundre. “Aundre’s baby mama is saying that my mom is having an affair with her husband,” she said. In a previously unaired scene, Aundre admits to being in gay porno when he was younger, which promptly shocks the other cast members.

Aundre’s Past As a Pornography Actor Is Brought Up By the Cast

It was later reported that Aundre didn’t appear in the film on purpose, but that he simply turned up to an audition without the proper information. “I gotta tell you what insiders tell me,” said JoJo Simmons. “Is there a video online? Facts. Supposedly, Dre said he didn’t do gay porn on purpose, he just went for an audition… I was just caught off guard. I didn’t know.”

Pepa talks about her relationship with Aundre, and the controversy surrounding it, on tonight’s episode. “All this scandal, and everything going out, and all that had happened, we done,” she said. “I moved on.” Pepa has been called out on several occasions by Aundre’s wife, Jordyn Taylor. “He abandoned me and our one-year-old son and cheated on me with another woman,” she told The Blast. “He has not paid any support and I am the victim of domestic violence, and there is currently a TRO in place.”

Pepa Has Said That She’s ‘Moved On’ from the Scandal Involving Aundre

Taylor is currently seeking joint and legal custody of the two children she had with Aundre. “[Mr. Dean] has put my client’s life on display and his affair with a known celebrity is plastered all over social media and news media,” said Taylor’s attorney. “My client has been publicly abused and humiliated to literally millions of people. His girlfriend, Pepa, from the old hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa, have decided to make their relationship public on social media and on their reality show Growing Up Hip Hop, which has caused some public black-lash [sic], as Aundre is still legally married with a pregnant wife.”

Aundre responded to these accusations with a statement to People Magazine. “Allegations have been made on social media regarding not only my character but me as a father,” he wrote. “I love my son and my children are my top priority in my life and every situation. In this particular situation I am saddened by the false accusations made but my personal life is my personal life and I would like to keep it as such.”