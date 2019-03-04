Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale’s Tongue Kiss Sees Hilarious Response

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have made their relationship official. The comedian and the actress didn’t come out and tell folks that they were dating, nor did they make a red carpet appearance together. Instead, the confirmed their rumored romance by “tongue kissing” at a hockey game.

The couple was spotted at the New York Rangers game in New York and photos of them making out while sitting in the arena have gone viral — and then some. Ariana Grande’s ex seems to have embraced the “thank u, next” mentality and he’s not being shy about the new woman in his life.

Davidson was previously engaged to Grande but the two broke up a few months ago. Before their split, Davidson even got Grande’s initials tattooed on his thumb (and the two became parents to a pet pig). However, Davidson didn’t take too long to heal from the split. Over the past few weeks, he has been spotted out and about with Beckinsale — and their romance is really heating up.

“Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him. They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly.

Dating rumors have been abundant, but it wasn’t until this past weekend that their relationship was cemented.

“Davidson and Beckinsale both went casual for the outing and appeared to be comfortable with each other as they laughed together and kept close throughout the entire game. The Saturday Night Live star paired a black baseball hat with a gray long sleeve shirt, while the London-born actress dressed in an all-dark ensemble,” Us Weekly reported.

Unsurprisingly, the internet has had a field day with the kissing pics. It’s no secret that many people find Davidson unattractive and some people downright can’t stand the guy. The fact that he’s hooking up with a gorgeous actress (who is older than him to boot) has taken its toll on the internet and social media users aren’t holding back any longer.

Within a few minutes of the photos being published online, Twitter was aflutter with all of the bad (read: good) jokes and memes about Davidson. Even after a couple of hours, Davidson’s name is still trending and the hilarious reactions just keep pouring in.

Here are some of the funniest memes and reactions:

Expectation: Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale.

Reality: Antoni. pic.twitter.com/AbG8PxDH6f — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) March 4, 2019

Will Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson last? Here's what their astrology reveals. https://t.co/e0Zl6HEMy6 pic.twitter.com/BHvwhRQUSG — Betches (@betchesluvthis) March 4, 2019

This Pete Davidson/Kate Beckinsale making out at a hockey has done a few things to me such as:

-Made my eyes vomit

-Made my brain leak out of my nose

-Put my body into shutdown mode.

These are all better than watching that clip. — Episodes of Television (@epsoftv) March 4, 2019

Embarrassing things Kate Beckinstale has been in:

– Pearl Harbor

– Underworld

– Pete Davidson’s mouth — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 4, 2019

Pete Davidson has been engaged to Ariana Grande and is now dating Kate Beckinsale. Can you PLEASE tell us your pickup lines? You are obviously a wizard. — Jesse Daniel Lifson (@DoYouEvenLIf) March 4, 2019

All the men now saying they now 'have a chance' with Kate Beckinsale after she's been pictured smooching Pete Davidson. Yes, Clive, 86, from Kansas, 3x divorceé wearing a Flat Earther t-shirt, you will absolutely be next in line — Kathleen Nicholls (@kathfantastic) March 4, 2019

adding pete davidson and kate beckinsale kissing to my list of things i want to unsee. — 𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 ♡ (@laurenmartz) March 4, 2019