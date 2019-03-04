Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale’s Tongue Kiss Sees Hilarious Response

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have made their relationship official. The comedian and the actress didn’t come out and tell folks that they were dating, nor did they make a red carpet appearance together. Instead, the confirmed their rumored romance by “tongue kissing” at a hockey game.
The couple was spotted at the New York Rangers game in New York and photos of them making out while sitting in the arena have gone viral — and then some. Ariana Grande’s ex seems to have embraced the “thank u, next” mentality and he’s not being shy about the new woman in his life.
Davidson was previously engaged to Grande but the two broke up a few months ago. Before their split, Davidson even got Grande’s initials tattooed on his thumb (and the two became parents to a pet pig). However, Davidson didn’t take too long to heal from the split. Over the past few weeks, he has been spotted out and about with Beckinsale — and their romance is really heating up.
“Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him. They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly.
Dating rumors have been abundant, but it wasn’t until this past weekend that their relationship was cemented.
“Davidson and Beckinsale both went casual for the outing and appeared to be comfortable with each other as they laughed together and kept close throughout the entire game. The Saturday Night Live star paired a black baseball hat with a gray long sleeve shirt, while the London-born actress dressed in an all-dark ensemble,” Us Weekly reported.
Unsurprisingly, the internet has had a field day with the kissing pics. It’s no secret that many people find Davidson unattractive and some people downright can’t stand the guy. The fact that he’s hooking up with a gorgeous actress (who is older than him to boot) has taken its toll on the internet and social media users aren’t holding back any longer.
Within a few minutes of the photos being published online, Twitter was aflutter with all of the bad (read: good) jokes and memes about Davidson. Even after a couple of hours, Davidson’s name is still trending and the hilarious reactions just keep pouring in.
Here are some of the funniest memes and reactions: