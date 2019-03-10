Pete Davidson Compares R. Kelly to the Catholic Church

In what has turned out to be a very highlighted, “gloves off,” episode of Saturday Night Live, Peter Davidson compared supporting R. Kelly to supporting the Catholic Church.

“If you support the Catholic church, isn’t that the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?” said Davidson.

Davidson’s joke was met with sounds of “oooh” and laughter from the studio audience.

Davidson gave the statement in a Weekend Update spiel Saturday about the sexual assault claims against the now disgraced and controversial singer, R. Kelly.

R. Kelly has been scandalized for alleged sexual assault against several minors, and the Catholic Church’s priests have dealt with sexual assault allegations against little boys, for decades.

“I don’t really see the difference, only one’s music is significantly better,” Davidson said to the SNL audience.

Davidson added that R. Kelly is “a monster and he should go to jail forever.”

His Weekend Update co-anchor, Colin Jost, probed him to explicate during the skit.

Davidson retorted: “the other day, my Mom is like ‘I’m going to Mass and I’m like OK, I’m going to go listen to the Ignition remix.”

“I’m not saying it’s an easy decision [to stop listening to bad people’s music],” Davidson said. “I’m just saying you don’t know how good someone’s music really is until you find out they’re a pedophile.”

Davidson finished his skit to more laughs.

“And the reason everybody’s so upset is because R. Kelly and Michael Jackson made great music,” Davidson said. “If I found out Macklemore did some stuff, I’d be happy to free up the space on my iPhone.”

In the skit, Davidson was also asked about the “age difference” between him and Kate Beckinsale.

Davidson appeared unfazed.

“Is there anything else you want to talk about?” asked Jost. “Anything else going on?”

“Oh yeah,” Davidson said, feigning a recollection in his memory. “Apparently, people have a…fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this, so if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask:

Leonardo DiCaprio

Jason Statham

Michael Douglas

Richard Gere

Jeff Goldblum

Scott Disick

Dane Cook

Derek Jeter

Bruce Willis

Harrison Ford

Tommy Lee

Alec Baldwin

Sean Penn…

…and whoever the president of France is

Mel Gibson

Billy Joel

Mick Jagger

Sylvester Stallone

Eddie Murphy

Kelsey Grammar

Larry King

Larry King (Davidson repeated three times to emphasize King’s relationships with multiple young wives).

Rod Stewart, and

Donald Trump”…Davidson said, offering a long list of men who have dated women with big age differences.

Davidson’s relationship with Beckinsale had been reported earlier on Heavy.com:

Davidson is 25 years of age, and Beckinsale is 45 years old.

The two had been attending a hockey game last Sunday, in New York, where the New York Rangers had been playing against the Washington Capitals–and fans spotted the pair in full lip-locked action, as reported here. TMZ published photos of the two kissing as they sat behind the Rangers’ bench.

This new romance for Davidson is a new start for him after reports raged in December of 2018 that he had blocked Ariana Grande, his now ex-fiance.