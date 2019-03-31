Piketon Ohio Family Murders: The Rhoden Family Massacre

The Piketon massacre victims included seven adults and a teen boy from the Rhoden family, in Ohio. They were all found shot to death at four different homes on April 22, 2016, as reported by the Chillicothe Gazette.

The victims included Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37; Gary Rhoden, 38; Hanna May Rhoden, 19; Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, according to WLWT. Clarence and his fiancee Hannah were found dead together in bed, with an infant child in the bed as well. The infant was alive. According to Oxygen, the infant was one of three children found unharmed, among the bodies.

Multiple attackers were suspected and Attorney General Mike DeWine stated that Christopher Rhoden Sr. had “a large-scale marijuana growing operation,” which led some to think the murders could be drug-related at first. But, Oxygen, the network airing a special show dedicated to the case, has reported that the murders may have been triggered by a custody dispute between Edward “Jake” Wagner and Hanna Rhoden. The two had been in a custody battle over their daughter Sophia. NBC News reported that a relative of the Rhodens said Jake Wagner had unsuccessfully tried to convince Hanna to sign over her custody rights to Sophia just a few weeks before the murders. Dana Rhoden’s father, Leonard Manley, also told the Dayton Daily News that Jake and Hanna were fighting over custody of Sophia.

#BREAKING: Following an extensive investigation by my office’s #OhioBCI and the #PikeCounty Sheriff’s Office, we have arrested four people accused of the murders of eight people in Pike County on April 22, 2016. #Ohio pic.twitter.com/dyf5qk86jX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 13, 2018

Phil Fulton, the pastor of the local Union Hill Church, said to Oxygen, “Hanna Rhoden, just had a little baby, the baby was four days old, when the murders took place. That you could walk in with a mother, with a little baby, and murder that mama, that’s pure, pure evil.” Hanna’s newborn was named Kylie. She was unharmed.

For about two years, no alleged killers were arrested. Then, in November 2018, four members of the Wagner family were charged with the murders. They included George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner, along with their two sons, George Wagner IV and Jake Wagner. Later on, the two grandmothers, Fredericka Wagner and Rita Newcomb, were arrested for obstruction of justice in the case. The Chillicothe Gazette reported that the family members are currently still facing eight counts of capital murder. NBC News reports that they potentially face the death penalty if convicted. Each of them are being held without bail in separate jails and have pleaded not guilty. Jake Wagner’s next hearing is scheduled for April 4, 2019.

At the time of the murders, Angela Wagner reportedly said, “What has happened to us in the last few weeks has been devastating and will follow us for the rest of our lives. Hanna was loved by all of us. She was like a daughter to me then and now. Her loss still hurts to this day especially when we see her every day in Sophia.” The family had denied any involvement in the killings.

On March 31, 2019, the Oxygen network airs a special titled “The Piketon Family Murders”, which airs from 7 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 6 – 8 p.m. CT. The plot description of the special reads, “In rural Piketon, Ohio, a family of eight is murdered execution style across four different properties; as police investigate the attack, word of the brutal murders sends shockwaves through the community and destroys the lives of two families.”